Flyers end long dry spell in 4-3 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Surrendering an early goal to one of the worst teams in the NHL was just what the Philadelphia Flyers needed to snap their scoring drought.

After going down by a goal to the Buffalo Sabres, the Flyers responded with one of their best efforts in weeks and came away with a 4-3 victory Saturday night.

“We just sat down (after the first period) and said, ‘Enough’s enough,'” said center Chris VandeVelde, who scored a key breakaway goal in the third period. “We weren’t playing our best hockey, by any means, but we managed to come out in the second, get a couple goals and win it in the third.”

After being shut out in each of the past two games, the Flyers ended the fourth-longest scoring drought in franchise history 3:51 into the second period, on R.J. Umberger’s eighth goal of the year. Their scoreless streak ended at 168:50.

Defenseman Mark Streit and left winger Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers (18-21-7). Goalie Rob Zepp made 24 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Sabres

“There was a lot of talk before the game we needed to step up and play better as a team, have more fun,” Umberger said. “It was probably the most life I’ve seen from our team in the last few weeks. There was a lot of talk, individuals in the locker room, about being better and not letting time tick away. We still had 40 minutes to turn it around. We knew if we worked, our skill would take over in this game.”

VandeVelde’s goal at 5:54 was one of the biggest moments in the game. With the score tied at 2, center Vincent Lecavalier found VandeVelde for a breakaway. VandeVelde got behind the last Sabres defenseman, Nikita Zadorov, and even though he appeared to miss the puck on his shot it slid through goalie Michal Neuvirth’s legs.

After going two-plus games without a goal, the Flyers were due a little luck.

“I don’t even know how the goal went in, to be real honest,” VandeVelde said. “But it went in, and that’s all that matters.”

Centers Zemgus Girgensons and Tyler Ennis scored for the Sabres (14-29-3), who extended their franchise record with 10 consecutive losses in regulation. Buffalo also tied a franchise record with 10 consecutive losses of any kind. Neuvirth made 28 saves for Buffalo.

“The effort was there, and obviously some of the things that happened when you have a couple young defensemen, that’s going to happen occasionally,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “But at least the effort was way better.”

Girgensons opened the scoring with just over a minute remaining in the first period on a quick one-timer from long range. It was Girgensons’ first goal in nine games.

Umberger evened the score 1:51 into the second with a deflection in front of the net. With seconds remaining on a holding penalty against Girgensons, right winger Matt Read smashed a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle and Umberger deflected it for his eighth goal of the year.

Streit gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with a power-play blast from the point six minutes later. With plenty of traffic in front of the net, Streit secured his sixth goal of the year.

Ennis tied the game at 2-2 with one minute remaining in the second. After defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot from the point hit the post, left winger Matt Moulson collected the rebound and found Ennis. Ennis’ backhand attempt resulted in his 10th goal of the year.

VandeVelde made it 3-2 with his breakaway goal at 5:54 of the third.

Raffl increased Philadelphia’s lead to 4-2 on a rebound opportunity 8:39 into the third.

Buffalo got one back with 1:09 remaining when Girgensons scored his second of the night. The power forward tapped home a rebound beside the net.

NOTES: D Mike Weber and D Andrej Meszaros were scratched for the Sabres. RW Jason Akeson, LW Scott Laughton and G Steve Mason (right knee) were scratched for the Flyers. Mason is expected to miss one more week. ... The Flyers recalled Akeson from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Akeson began the season with Philadelphia and appeared in 12 games before being loaned to Lehigh Valley on Nov. 28. With Lehigh Valley, Akeson had eight goals and nine assists in 19 games. ... This was the first of three meetings between the two teams this season.