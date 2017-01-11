Reinhart, Sabres overpower reeling Flyers

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sam Reinhart and the Buffalo Sabres are finding their scoring touch.

Reinhart had a goal and two assists to lead the Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

With three goals in the second period, it was the second game in a row that the Sabres scored three times in a single period. On Saturday, the Sabres had three third-period goals in a 4-3 comeback win over Winnipeg.

"We're happy with where we're at," Reinhart said. "We know it's a long road to get back to where we want to be. I said yesterday we're taking it one game at a time and tonight was another step in the right direction."

William Carrier, Evander Kane and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Sabres (16-15-9), who have won two in a row and three of their past four. Anders Nilsson was solid between the pipes and made 39 saves.

Reinhart picked up his third point of the night on Foligno's goal, giving him 12 points in his last 10 games (three goals, nine assists).

"It's been a while since we've had that feeling where you're in your last 10 minutes and you kind of know you've outworked this team and you're going to win," Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly said. "It's kind of a good feeling to have. That's what we need more of."

Reinhart opened the scoring 5:15 into the second with a power-play goal. A shot from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen deflected its way to Reinhart, who was stationed beside the Flyers net for an easy finish.

Carrier made it 2-0 just over three minutes later. Defenseman Taylor Fedun's initial shot from the back end was stopped, but the rebound fell right to Carrier, who deposited his second goal of the season at 8:39.

Kane made it 3-0 with 8.9 seconds remaining in the second following some poor work in the defensive zone by the Flyers. With Philadelphia struggling to get the puck out of the zone, Reinhart's deflected shot made its way to Kane, and the power forward had a quick shot to the glove side for his 10th goal of the season.

The Sabres got a bit of redemption after seeing a three-goal lead slip away against the Flyers earlier this season. On Oct. 25, Buffalo jumped out to a similar 3-0 second-period lead only to fall to Philadelphia in a shootout loss.

"Our team game has been improving a lot since the last time we played them," Nilsson said. "You know you can't take anything for granted. Even though we had a three-goal lead going into the third, we talked about it in the second intermission and said we can't get back on our heels ... and I think we did a pretty good job of doing that."

Brayden Schenn scored the lone goal for the Flyers (21-16-6). Steve Mason made 23 saves.

"I think our second period was kind of flat," defenseman Andrew MacDonald said. "We weren't on the same page like we were in the first and the third."

The Flyers continue to be unable to find their form from a month ago. Philadelphia had a 10-game win streak from Nov. 27 to Dec. 14 but has lost nine of its 11 games since.

"I think we've just got to go back to work and going back to working as a team," Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. "I really believe that we're heading in the right direction here. Before we had the 10-game winning streak, we were playing some good hockey but we weren't getting the results. We've got to stay with it."

Nilsson saw his bid for a shutout end with 2:07 remaining. After Giroux's initial shot was blocked, Schenn ripped a hard wrist shot to the top of the net to put the Flyers on the board with a power-play goal.

Foligno added an empty-net goal with 3.3 seconds remaining.

NOTES: G Robin Lehner (illness), D Josh Gorges (hip) and C Derek Grant were scratched for the Sabres. Lehner missed the game due to the flu. Gorges has been dealing with a hip ailment and was a late scratch in Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Grant was placed on waivers earlier on Tuesday. ... With Lehner out, G Linus Ullmark was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League earlier on Tuesday. ... C Nick Cousins, C Boyd Gordon and D Nick Schultz were scratched for the Flyers. ... This was the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The third and final encounter takes place on Tuesday, March 7 in Buffalo.