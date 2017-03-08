Gudas powers Flyers past Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Philadelphia Flyers are finding their scoring touch at just the right time as they inch closer to a wild-card spot.

The Flyers (31-26-8) tied a season high with six goals on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Radko Gudas had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Weal and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist.

"Tonight shows what we're capable of 5 on 5," Konecny said. "We moved the puck well and we just stuck to our game. Things started going our way. We were getting pucks to the net and good things happen."

Matt Read, Chris VandeVelde and Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia, who stormed in front with four straight goals after the game was tied 2-2. Steve Mason made 31 saves.

"Getting the results is the most important and it's an important two points here," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "We had a couple good responses at critical times during the game and that was the difference."

The win sets up a critical game Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs with the teams two points apart in a fight for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

"It's huge," Konecny said. "This week is definitely the biggest week of our year to date and I'm sure there will be more of these as we go through to the end of the season here. It's important and it's big that we're getting wins like this and we're starting to play our game."

Jack Eichel had two goals and Evander Kane scored for the Sabres (27-28-12), who followed a devastating 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh with another disappointing effort.

"The last few weeks we've had chances to win games and we haven't gotten it done," Sabres defenseman Zach Bogosian said. "So that's the disappointing part. Really not much else to say other than that."

Robin Lehner made 24 saves for Buffalo.

"It's definitely frustrating," Lehner said. "It's frustrating to go through this. We've all got to be better. It's not one guy or two guys. It's a team game."

Read opened the scoring 4:34 into the game by deflecting Gudas' shot from the point. It was Read's eighth goal of the season.

Kane evened the score on the power play with 4:35 left in the first period. Kane received the puck in the right circle and fired a hard wrist shot for his 24th goal of the season.

Gudas made it 2-1 on a terrific shot from the right circle 4:58 into the second. Gudas placed a hard shot into the top of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Eichel evened the score with a power-play goal 7:14 into the second. Eichel hesitated in the slot before picking his side for his 17th goal of the season and the 100th point of his two-year career. Eichel also extended his point streak to 11 games, the longest current run in the NHL.

Weal made it 3-2 with 6:12 left in the second on a fortunate deflection. Jakub Voracek's pass deflected off Weal's skate and into the net for Weal's second goal of the season.

Giroux made it 4-2 off a rebound in front of the Sabres net. Michael Del Zotto's shot ricocheted off Lehner and a scrum of players in front of the net before finding Giroux all by himself. Giroux had an open net for his 13th goal of the season, which ended a 12-game scoring drought.

"Frustrated is a good word," Giroux said. "I just stuck with it and every line played a great game tonight and it was great to get that goal."

VandeVelde scored 2:45 into the third on a deflection and Konecny made it 6-2 only 1:36 later, putting a shot over Lehner's shoulder.

Eichel got one back with 5:10 remaining on a shot from the left circle.

NOTES: RW Kyle Okposo (ribs) and D Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) were scratched for the Sabres. ... LW Roman Lyubimov, RW Dale Weise and D Nick Schultz were scratched for the Flyers. ... This was the third and final meeting this season. The teams split the previous two games, with Buffalo picking up a 4-1 victory Jan. 10 and Philadelphia prevailing 4-3 in a shootout Oct. 25. ... G Steve Mason got the start ahead of Michal Neuvirth, who played 29 games for the Sabres from 2014-15. Neuvirth was 6-19-3 with a .921 save percentage for Buffalo.