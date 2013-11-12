Preview: Flyers at Senators

Ottawa Senators coach Paul MacLean is sticking by his No. 1 goaltender - even though the backup was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. Sidelined with a neck injury, Craig Anderson is scheduled to return to the crease Tuesday as the Senators host the Philadelphia Flyers. “Craig Anderson is the No. 1 goalie and he’s ready to play,” MacLean said. “He’s playing. Robin (Lehner) has done a good job, but Craig is the No. 1 goalie.”

Lehner excelled in Anderson’s absence, posting a 3-0-0 mark with a 1.33 goals-against average and .958 save percentage over the past week as the Senators extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2). Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux likely felt the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders on Saturday as he snapped a 21-game goalless drought in a 4-2 win over Edmonton. Giroux has tallied just three times in 18 career contests versus Ottawa.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSP (Philadelphia), RSN East, TVA (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (5-10-1): Steve Downie may be ready to return to the ice after sustaining a garish bruise over his left eye and a concussion in a fight with Washington’s Aaron Volpatti on Nov. 1. “You definitely don’t have legs the first couple days,” Downie said while still brandishing a bloodshot eye. “But I’ve been skating for three days, so they’re coming. It’s a slow process, but it’s definitely coming.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-6-4): Bobby Ryan notched an assist on Kyle Turris’ goal to extend his point streak to six games on Saturday as Ottawa posted a 3-2 triumph over Florida. Ryan has tallied three times and set up seven other goals during his point streak - with Turris recording the same numbers during his career-best seven-game run. Captain Jason Spezza has been held off the scoresheet in the last two contests but has recorded 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 27 career games against Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers have scored more than one goal in just seven of 16 games this season.

2. Ottawa has successfully killed 20 of its 22 penalties over its last five contests.

3. Philadelphia is 1-for-21 on the power play in November.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Flyers 1