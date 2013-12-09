Preview: Flyers at Senators

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to complete a sweep of the three-game season series when they visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The Flyers blanked the Senators 5-0 in Ottawa on Nov. 12 and skated to a 5-2 triumph at home seven days later. Vicent Lecavalier combined for a goal and two assists in the victories but will miss the final meeting due to a non-displaced fracture in his lower back.

Philadelphia is 2-2-0 on its six-game road trip after dropping a 5-1 decision at Dallas on Saturday. Ottawa fell to 1-3-1 over its last five contests on Saturday, when it suffered a 4-3 shootout loss at home to Toronto. The setback was Ottawa’s fifth straight at home (0-4-1), where they are a disappointing 4-8-3.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), RDS, RSN East (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (13-14-2): Lecavalier suffered the injury against Nashville on Nov. 30 and is expected to be sidelined an additional three to four weeks. The veteran is tied for the team lead with nine goals and third in overall scoring with 14 points, numbers that will be difficult to replace. “Other guys have to pick it up,” general manager Paul Holmgren said. “There’s an opportunity for other players to perform now.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (11-14-5): Despite having its home winless streak extended, Ottawa managed to earn a point by scoring twice in the third period. “It’s just a positive thing for us to take forward,” said Clarke MacArthur, who netted a power-play goal in the first session. “We were able to get a couple, and it was good by us.” The Senators’ five-game home winless stretch, their second this season, is their longest since they dropped 10 straight from Dec. 29, 2010-Feb. 18, 2011.

OVERTIME

1. Lecavalier also leads the Flyers with five power-play goals.

2. The Senators are 0-4 in shootouts this season, failing to score on 10 attempts.

3. Philadelphia also could be without D Kimmo Timonen, who left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Flyers 1