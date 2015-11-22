Senators 4, Flyers 0

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators ended a five-game homestand with their second straight shutout, downing the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

Goalie Craig Anderson was again the backbone, making 36 saves for his 31st career shutout and second of the season. Anderson has now gone 132:34 since allowing a goal.

Center Kyle Turris extended the Senators’ streak of power play goals to seven games in the third period, and center Mika Zibanejad and wingers Mike Hoffman and Milan Michalek also scored.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Senators

Hoffman and Michalek scored the only goals of the second period to give Ottawa a 3-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Winger Bobby Ryan extended his point scoring streak to eight games by starting the play on Hoffman’s sixth goal of the season at 1:22. Ryan tipped the puck past Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto at the Ottawa blue line to create a two-on-one that ended when Hoffman one-timed his pass.

Michalek scored his fourth goal of the season at 17:25 of the period by pushing the puck past Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn in the neutral zone and finishing a partial break with a shot through Flyers goaltender Steve Mason’s legs.

Zibanejad ended a 12-game slump with the only goal of the first period. Standing just to Mason’s right, he deflected home a point shot by defenseman Cody Ceci to score his third of the season with 43.5 seconds left.

Both teams had two power plays in the first, but both wasted the opportunities. The Flyers had a 10-7 edge in shots after 20 minutes.

The Senators’ next game is Tuesday when they start a three-stop road trip in Dallas. The Flyers host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

NOTES: Senators D Patrick Wiercioch was not in lineup, as he was still suffering from the effects of a head-on collision with Blue Jackets C Nick Foligno in Thursday’s game. Senators D Jared Cowen took his roster spot. Cowen had missed the previous three games, two with a foot injury and one as a healthy scratch. ... The Senators called up veteran D Michael Kostka as insurance. ... Senators RW Bobby Ryan was in the lineup, which would have surprised those who saw him leave Thursday’s game with 4:10 remaining after he was hit into the end boards by Blue Jackets D David Savard. It’s believed Ryan suffered a shoulder injury on the play, but he said there was remarkable improvement in the 36 hours since the incident. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier and Flyers D Evgeny Medvedev were healthy scratches. ... Flyers G Steve Mason made his season-high fifth consecutive start in goal. ... The Flyers entered the night with an NHL-worst average of 1.79 goals per game. Stuck on one goal was Flyers RW Jakub Voracek, who finished tied for fourth in league scoring last season with 81 points.