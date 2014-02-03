Preview: Flyers at Sharks

Despite winning the opener of their four-game homestand, the San Jose Sharks remain in search of offense. San Jose continues its quest Monday, when the Philadelphia Flyers come to town to wrap up their three-game trek through California. The Sharks snapped their three-game losing streak with a shootout triumph over Chicago on Saturday but still are struggling to score, as they produced fewer than three goals in regulation for the ninth time in their last 13 games.

With one tally against Chicago, San Jose has totaled two goals over its last four contests. Philadelphia needed only two goals Saturday as Steve Mason stopped all 35 shots he faced against Los Angeles for his second shutout in three starts. The Flyers have won two of their last three games after dropping four straight (0-3-1) and seven of nine (2-5-2).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (27-23-6): Philadelphia hopes to have Kimmo Timonen back in the lineup after the defenseman missed Saturday’s victory with a lower-body injury. The 38-year-old Finn is second on the team in scoring among blue-liners with 19 points in 55 games. Wayne Simmonds scored his team-leading 18th goal against his former team after going five contests without a tally.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (35-15-6): Joe Pavelski halted his four-game drought with his team-high 29th goal Saturday, pulling within one point of captain Joe Thornton (55) for the club lead. The 29-year-old Pavelski was named Sharks Player of the Month for January prior to the win over Chicago after collecting 12 goals and four assists while posting a plus-7 rating in 15 games. Pavelski has tallied in 15 of his last 26 contests, netting 20 goals in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia extended its streak of scoring a power-play goal to six games despite matching a franchise low with only 13 shots on goal.

2. All three of San Jose D Brad Stuart’s goals this season have been game-winners.

3. The Sharks visit the Flyers on Feb. 27 in the first game back from the Olympic break for both clubs.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Flyers 2