Preview: Flyers at Sharks

With a league-low four victories at home, the San Jose Sharks aren’t giving their fans much reason to cheer at SAP Center this season. San Jose looks to snap a four-game home winless skid on Wednesday when they face the Philadelphia Flyers in the second contest of a five-game homestand.

“If we knew what was wrong, we’d fix it,” Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic told CSNBayArea.com of the team’s home struggles. “We’re still trying to find that out. Better do it soon before we drop down any lower.” San Jose shot itself in the foot in Monday’s 6-3 setback to Colorado by yielding four power-play goals, a staggering total considering the team had thwarted 54 of its previous 60 short-handed situations. Philadelphia also was done in by spending too much time in the penalty box on Sunday, permitting two power-play goals in a 4-2 loss to Anaheim.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE FLYERS (15-13-7): Veteran defenseman Mark Streit is slated to return on Wednesday after a six-week absence following surgery to repair a pubic plate detachment. “It feels strong and my skating is strong,” the 38-year-old Streit told Philly.com. “There are no restrictions at all, and I feel comfortable. It’s just a matter of getting my timing back.” Speaking of timing, Philadelphia elected to place center Sam Gagner on waivers Tuesday in order to open enough room under the cap to keep promising rookie defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere with the team.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (17-16-2): Melker Karlsson scored versus the Avalanche for his first goal since tallying in overtime of a 1-0 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 19. Veteran Joe Thornton set up a goal on Monday to extend his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists). Martin Jones allowed a season-high five goals against Colorado and 16 in his last four outings overall, but turned aside all 34 shots he faced versus the Flyers for his third shutout of the campaign.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek has three goals and six assists on his six-game point streak, but has just two tallies in 17 career meetings with San Jose.

2. The Sharks have won four straight encounters with the Flyers.

3. Philadelphia has scored a power-play goal in each of its last two outings after going 1-for-15 in the previous seven games.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Flyers 2