Nieto’s last-minute goal pushes Sharks past Flyers

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Matt Nieto is getting the knack for late-game dramatics.

One game after burying an empty-netter, the San Jose left winger scored Tuesday night’s game-winner with 11.5 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Sharks past the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 at SAP Center.

San Jose finally managed to win consecutive games in regulation for the first time since its initial two games of the season. The season opener on Oct. 8 was also the last time Nieto scored a goal before his last two late-game tallies.

“They come in bunches,” Nieto said. “I’ve been patient and trying to stick with my game, and I‘m glad to see it’s paying off the last two games.”

The game-deciding sequence started when Flyers defenseman Braydon Coburn turned the puck over just outside the Philadelphia blue line, springing San Jose center Patrick Marleau on a breakaway.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason denied Marleau, then scrambled to his left as Sharks right winger Tommy Wingels tried to pounce on the puck. Nieto was next to arrive, and he faced a gaping net that he filled with a backhand shot with bodies strewn all over the side of the crease.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Sharks

“It was kind of a scramble in front of the net,” Nieto said. “When you’re not scoring, the general rule of thumb is go to the net and good things will happen. I tried to get there as fast as I could, and luckily the puck bounced out to me.”

It was an uphill climb most of the night for the Sharks, who faced a Flyers team determined to end a road losing streak that now stands at eight games.

“It was probably one of the better games we’ve played all year,” Mason said. “It’s tough not to come out with at least a point.”

Philadelphia scored the opening goal during a road game for the first time this season when center Sean Couturier converted the first power-play goal of his career at 6:00 of the opening period.

“They came out hard, we knew they were going to do that,” Sharks forward Joe Pavelski said. “They’re a good team. They got that one power-play goal in early, then we settled in and got a few kills we needed.”

Marc-Edouard Vlasic jumped in to give San Jose a three-on-two break late in the second period. With a step on Flyers center Claude Giroux, the Sharks defenseman scored his first goal in 16 games.

“When D men join the rush, it’s much harder to defend and we get more offense from it,” said Wingels, who fed Vlasic for his third goal of the year.

The Sharks lost the services of second-line center Logan Couture 26 seconds into the third period when he collided with Brayden Schenn. Couture turned around quickly in the defensive zone, and his chin struck the right shoulder of the Philadelphia center. Couture stayed on the ice for a few moments before retiring to the locker room for the rest of the game.

“Logan drives this team, and to lose him is tough,” Wingels said.

Nonetheless, the Sharks prevailed and now look toward a matchup with the Boston Bruins on Thursday to close a six-game homestand.

“This team has always been streaky,” Wingels said. “When we win, a couple streaks build on top of each other, and this team can reel off six, seven or eight in a row.”

Meanwhile, the Flyers face a quick turnaround with a game against the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday.

“I told the guys after the game get your heads up and get ready for tomorrow,” Philadelphia coach Craig Berube said. “There’s nothing you can do about it now. We made a mistake at the end of the game, and it cost us the game.”

Sharks goalie Antti Niemi stopped 28 shots for the win. Mason finished with 25 saves.

NOTES: Philadelphia C Vincent Lecavalier, 34, was a healthy scratch for the first time during his 16-year, 1,122-game career. Though he has only two goals, six points and a minus-4 for the season, Lecavalier expressed disappointment. “I think it’s tough. It’s never happened. Yeah, it’s tough.” Limited to one goal in November and two for the season, Lecavalier heard it from Flyers coach Craig Berube in print, too: “Vinny’s game has obviously dropped off.” ... The Sharks sent D Matt Tennyson to Worcester after he played once and was a scratch following his promotion last week from the AHL. ... The Sharks cap a six-game homestand Thursday when the Boston Bruins visits. ... San Jose’s D Mirco Mueller and RW Barclay Goodrow were healthy scratches. ... D Michael Del Zotto and D Carlo Colaiacovo did not dress along with Lecavalier for Philadelphia.