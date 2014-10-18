Preview: Flyers at Stars

The Philadelphia Flyers take to the road in search of their first victory as they visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday in the opener of a three-game trek. Philadelphia began the campaign with a one-goal loss in Boston before going 0-1-2 during a three-game homestand that concluded with a 4-3 shootout defeat against Anaheim on Tuesday. The lowest point of their early swoon came against Montreal last Saturday, when the Flyers entered the third period with a three-goal lead and ended the evening with a 4-3 shootout loss.

Dallas appears to be hitting its stride as it has followed an 0-1-1 start with victories at Columbus and Pittsburgh. The Stars allowed two first-period power-play goals by the Penguins on Thursday before rallying for a 3-2 triumph. Philadelphia and Dallas split their two meetings last season, with the Stars’ victory being their only one in the eight matchups between the clubs.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (0-2-2): After setting a career high with 29 goals last season, Wayne Simmonds is on pace to shatter that mark as he’s tallied five times in four games. The 26-year-old is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak during which he has registered all seven of his points. “I‘m just going to keep playing hard, and as long as I‘m not handicapping my team with penalty minutes, I’ll be happy,” said Simmonds, who has yet to earn a trip to the penalty box in 2014-15 after collecting 106 minutes last campaign.

ABOUT THE STARS (2-1-1): Dallas posting victories as Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn begin heating up is no coincidence. The duo combined for zero points in the Stars’ first two contests, but Seguin has scored four goals and Benn has chipped in two tallies and three assists over the last two games. Seguin and Benn have combined for more goals in two contests than the rest of Dallas’ roster (four) has produced in four.

OVERTIME

1. Stars G Kari Lehtonen has had absolutely no success against the Flyers in his career, going 0-10-2 with a 3.50 goals-against average.

2. Philadelphia is off to its worst start since 2008-09, when it opened with a six-game winless streak (0-3-3).

3. Dallas LW Erik Cole missed Friday’s practice due to an illness.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Flyers 2