Preview: Flyers at Stars

The Philadelphia Flyers aim to extend their road winning streak to five games when they visit the league-leading Dallas Stars on Friday. Philadelphia, which lost eight of its first 11 away from home (3-6-2), skated past the Blues in St. Louis 4-2 on Thursday.

Captain Claude Giroux recorded a goal and two assists to raise his team-leading totals to 11 and 16. Dallas is looking to stretch its point streak to seven games after edging Carolina 6-5 on Tuesday in a game in which it held a 5-1 lead after two periods. Captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin each scored a goal and set up three others to remain tied for second in league scoring at 39 points. Benn and Seguin each recorded a tally and an assist on Oct. 20 as Dallas posted a 2-1 victory in the opener of the two-game season series with Philadelphia.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TCN (Philadelphia), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (12-11-6): Jakub Voracek continues to struggle after registering career highs of 59 assists and 81 points last season. The 26-year-old Czech, who scored at least 22 goals in each of the last three seasons, has one through his first 29 games this campaign. Voracek enters Friday with a 12-game drought but ranks third on the team in points with 15.

ABOUT THE STARS (21-5-2): Benn’s four-point effort ended his three-game drought, which followed an eight-game streak during which he collected eight goals and six assists. Seguin’s four-point performance helped him avoid being kept off the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this season. It was the second time in 2015-16 the 23-year-old notched four points as he recorded two goals and two assists Oct. 17 at Florida.

OVERTIME

1. Stars D Jason Demers is expected to return to the lineup Friday after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

2. Giroux has collected eight points in his last five games and registered five multi-point performances in his last nine contests.

3. Philadelphia G Steve Mason is likely to start after Michal Neuvirth won his fourth straight start Thursday.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Flyers 2