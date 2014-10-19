Flyers complete comeback, beat Stars in OT

DALLAS -- In what can be termed a character win, the Philadelphia Flyers hung around long enough against the Dallas Stars to force overtime. And in the extra frame, Flyers center and captain Claude Giroux’s goal with 2:11 remaining clinched a 6-5 comeback win as Philadelphia defeated the Dallas Stars before a sellout crowd at American Airlines Center.

Giroux’s goal from the left circle came as the Flyers were on the power play for a second time in the extra frame. Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley hooked Flyers center Brayden Schenn as he was dashing toward an empty net to force the power play.

“A mix of emotions, I think obviously we’re happy to win the game and kind of battle like that at the end,” Giroux said. “It’s an ugly win but you know what, we’ll take it.”

Philadelphia had also begun the extra frame with the advantage after Stars left winger and captain Jamie Benn had been called for covering the puck with four seconds left in regulation.

Dallas had led 4-2 after two periods, but the Flyers got goals from defenseman Andrew MacDonald, right winger Jakub Voracek and left winger Michael Raffl to force overtime.

Related Coverage Preview: Flyers at Stars

“We lost focus of what we need to be,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you’re up a couple of goals, you defend. You don’t give up situations, you don’t take bad penalties. You only get away with so much so long, and we paid dearly for it.”

Daley had two goals and an assist for Dallas, who also got four-point nights from center Jason Spezza (goal, three assists) and center Tyler Seguin (four assists).

After trailing 2-1 through one period, Dallas exploded for three unanswered goals in the second to lead 4-2 after two periods, sending goaltender Steve Mason to the bench.

Ray Emery replaced Mason, who stopped 14 of the 18 shots he faced, to begin the third period.

Philadelphia made it a one-goal game in the third when MacDonald scored on a blast.

“Well, a win gives the team confidence for sure,” Flyers head coach Craig Berube said. “Doesn’t matter how you win it, I think that a win gives a team confidence. We did a lot of good things out there tonight-had a real good attack, shot the puck well, lot of opportunities. But we got to clean up some of the mistakes we make. They’re unacceptable.”

Before the opening minute of the game was finished, the Stars were down a defenseman when Patrik Nemeth suffered a laceration on his right arm after Philadelphia center R.J. Umberger inadvertently caught him with his left skate as the two were battling for possession in front of the Flyers bench 58 seconds into the game.

Nemeth would not return for Dallas.

Philadelphia answered the first Daley goal at 13:16 of the first period when center Shawn Couturier poked in a rebound to make it 1-1. The initial shot by MacDonald was redirected by Umberger and then also deflected off the skate of Dallas defenseman Jordie Benn.

Then, in a true heads-up play, Couturier spotted the free puck near the right post and quickly knocked it in.

Less than two minutes later, the Flyers took the lead when center Brayden Schenn scored on a deflection off Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen at 15:09. Schenn’s brother, Philadelphia defenseman Luke Schenn, took the initial shot, a blast from the right point which deflected off Lehtonen’s left pad and landed at the skates of his brother.

Early in the second, the Stars tied it when left winger Erik Cole scored off the rush at 3:46, tapping in a pass from center Shawn Horcoff.

After Daley’s second goal, Dallas gained some breathing room less than a minute later Benn tapped in a Seguin pass at 19:29 to make it 4-2. As Spezza and Flyers defenseman Nick Schultz battled for possession behind the Flyers goal, Spezza tapped the puck to Seguin, who quickly fed Benn for the goal.

NOTES: Flyers C Chris VandeVelde, who was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, was making his NHL debut. VandeVelde was skating on Philadelphia’s fourth line alongside C Zac Rinaldo and C Blair Jones. ... Dallas LW Curtis McKenzie, the 2014 AHL Rookie of the Year, was also making his NHL debut. McKenzie, recalled from AHL Texas on Tuesday, skated on the Stars’ fourth line alongside C Vernon Fiddler and C Shawn Horcoff. ... Flyers LW Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was teammates with Dallas LW Antoine Roussel for France at the 2014 IIHF World Championships this past spring. ... Heading into Saturday night’s game, Stars G Kari Lehtonen was 0-10-2 with a 3.50 goals-against-average and a .891 save percentage in 12 career games against the Flyers. ... Philadelphia scratched RW Jason Akeson, D Braydon Coburn (lower body) and C Vincent Lecavalier (lower body). ... Dallas scratched RW Valeri Nichushkin (hip/groin), D Jamie Oleksiak and C Colton Sceviour.