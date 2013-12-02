Preview: Flyers at Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers have turned the tables on a spiraling season, while the Minnesota Wild are sputtering after a strong start. After a franchise-worst 1-7-0 start, the Flyers look to move over .500 for the first time on Monday as they visit the Wild. Sean Couturier scored for the second straight game as Philadelphia collected points for the ninth time in 11 contests (8-2-1) with a 3-2 shootout victory over Nashville on Saturday.

The Flyers look to improve to 7-1-1 in the last nine meetings with Minnesota when they play the second contest of their six-game road trip. The Wild fell to 0-3-1 in their last four with a 3-2 shootout loss to Colorado on Saturday in the back end of a home-and-home series. Matt Cooke scored with 3:27 remaining in the third period and captain Mikko Koivu forged a tie with under six seconds to play before Minnesota succumbed in the bonus format.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (12-12-2): Philadelphia certainly has responded with Craig Berube behind the bench, posting a 12-9-2 mark since he replaced the fired Peter Laviolette. Berube’s fiery style has been seen by the public, most recently when he called out Claude Giroux following Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. The captain responded with five hits against Winnipeg on Friday before scoring his fourth goal of the season versus the Predators.

ABOUT THE WILD (15-8-5): Zach Parise notched an assist on Saturday, giving him at least one point in 13 of his last 18 games. Although Minnesota hasn’t faced Philadelphia in nearly two years, the 29-year-old has seen his fair share of the Flyers dating back to his days with rival New Jersey. Parise has recorded 18 goals and 18 assists in 40 career contests against Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Both teams have sputtered on the power play as Philadelphia has failed on its last seven opportunities and Minnesota is 0-for-9 in its last five contests.

2. Couturier netted a short-handed goal in the Flyers’ last meeting with the Wild - a 5-1 home victory on Jan. 17, 2012.

3. Minnesota assigned LW Jason Zucker to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Sunday. The 21-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in all six contests with the NHL’s Wild.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Flyers 1