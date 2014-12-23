Preview: Flyers at Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers look to match their longest winning streak of the season when they go for their third straight victory at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. The Flyers have erased two-goal deficits in the first two stops of their eight-game road trip, beating Winnipeg in overtime Sunday on Jakub Voracek’s game-winner. Voracek, who leads the league with 44 points, was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday.

Minnesota has dropped three in a row, including back-to-back overtime losses to kick off its four-game homestand, and will tie its longest skid with a setback Tuesday. Coach Mike Yeo said the Wild need more ”mental toughness“ after they surrendered 14 goals during the three-game skid. “We have to fall back on the things that we’ve done effectively before and the things that have made us a tough team to play against,” Yeo said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TCN Philadelphia, FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE FLYERS (13-14-6): While Voracek earned honors with a seven-point week, Philadelphia also received a huge boost from Vincent Lecavalier, who had a pair of third-period tallies at Winnipeg to end a 14-game goalless drought - the second-longest of his career. It was the third game back in the lineup for Lecavalier after he was a healthy scratch six times this month. “It’s always nice to get one for the confidence,” Lecavalier said. “It seems like the next shift after that, you go out there and you feel better and your vision is better.”

ABOUT THE WILD (16-12-3): Darcy Kuemper had another rocky outing, giving up three goals in the first period of Saturday’s 6-5 loss to Nashville before getting pulled for the fourth time in his last five home starts. ”It starts with the goaltending, but I think everyone as a whole, we need to tighten up,“ Kuemper said. “I’ve been playing good hockey on the road. It seems like lately at home there’s been bad luck.” While Kuemper has struggled at home, fellow netminder Niklas Backstrom is 1-4-0 with a 3.58 goals-against average versus the Flyers.

OVERTIME

1. Flyers G Steve Mason was injured in practice Friday and an update on his condition will be provided Tuesday morning.

2. Wild C Mikael Granlund (illness) missed Saturday’s game and Monday’s practice and is listed as questionable.

3. Minnesota is 7-for-23 on the power play over the past seven games after starting the season 7-for-78.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Flyers 3