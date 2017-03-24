Flyers beat Wild for rare road win

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The statistics say the Philadelphia Flyers are among the worst road teams in the Eastern Conference. Apparently, they forgot to read that stat sheet.

Goals by Sean Couturier and Matt Read spurred the Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Wild on Thursday, thwarting the home team's chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Jakub Voracek added an empty-net goal and Steve Mason added 24 saves for Philadelphia (34-31-8), which won on the road for just the 13th time this season.

"We've played a few of these, but we played very well tonight," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "We survived the first couple shifts. They came at us with a ton of speed in the first few shifts, but the players adjusted real well and played very well for 60 minutes. That's what it takes to win in this building against a good team."

With nine games to play, Minnesota (44-23-6) is still all but assured of a fifth straight trip to the playoffs, but the Wild's March doldrums continued. Zach Parise had the lone goal for Minnesota, which lost for the eighth time in the past 10 games. Goalie Devan Dubnyk had 24 saves for the Wild.

"There is no magical elixir," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said of the team's late-season slump. "You've got to find it from your inner self. The competitive juices have got to come from inside. Whether you're playing this or you're playing the soccer that they play outside, you've got to will it, I guess, when you're in this situation."

The Wild got a fortunate bounce for the first goal, 2:07 after the opening faceoff.

A dump-in by Minnesota defenseman Gustav Olofsson hit Mason's stick blade and the goalie moved to cover the puck with his glove. Before he could do so, Eric Staal whacked the puck loose and Parise was able to pop a quick shot in.

"The puck was coming in spinning and exploded off my stick," Mason said. "It's on me; it's my mistake. But we found a way to come back from it and we found a way to win the hockey game."

It was Parise's third goal since returning from missing three games because of the mumps March 5.

The Wild just missed a chance at a two-goal lead on the next shift, with Erik Haula streaking in on a breakaway, but the left winger's shot went wide of the net.

"We came out, we had a good start, we got that first goal and I think we just sat back," Wild defenseman Ryan Suter said. "We thought it was going to be easy. We just quit moving our feet and it caught up with us. Any time you give up goals in the last couple minutes or first couple minutes of a period, it's tough on your mind. But coming in here 1-1 after one, we should've come out with a lot better effort and we didn't."

Couturier tied the game late in the first, slipping a harmless looking backhand shot on the ice and between Dubnyk's pads. The goal seemed to energize the Flyers, who needed only 21 seconds of the middle period to take the lead.

Read took advantage of some sloppy defensive play in front of Dubnyk, whacking a puck off the stick of Wild defender Matt Dumba and in for an unassisted goal. It was Read's second goal in as many games.

Minnesota emerged with a 21-18 advantage in shots through 40 minutes, but the Flyers controlled the faceoff circle and had the better of the play for long stretches.

"We didn't sit back," Hakstol said. "I thought we were confident with the puck and made some plays and spent a good amount of time in the offensive zone. We played with real confidence in our game."

Veteran Flyers defenseman Nick Schultz, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Minnesota, was in Hakstol's lineup and said it was great to get what might be one last crack to skate in his old workplace.

"I don't know how much longer I'm going to be playing, so it's nice to get a chance to be in the lineup tonight and get a big win here," Schultz said. "It's a great building, fun place to play. The guys played hard, and it was a nice win for our team."

NOTES: The Wild signed F Luke Kunin out of the University of Wisconsin. He was the team's top draft pick in 2016 and led the Badgers in scoring with 38 points in 35 games as a sophomore. Kunin will report to Minnesota's AHL team in Iowa. ... Thursday's game was the last the Flyers played vs. a Western Conference opponent this season. ... Philadelphia is in the midst of its final extended road trip of the season. The Flyers have played in Winnipeg and Minnesota, and they will visit Columbus and Pittsburgh before their next home game. ... Hakstol's final job as a pro hockey player was in St. Paul. He retired after skating the 1995-96 season for the Minnesota Moose of the International Hockey League.