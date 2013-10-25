Preview: Hurricanes at Avalanche

The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up their four-game road trip Friday, when they visit the surprising Colorado Avalanche. Carolina began its trek with a one-goal victories over the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders before dropping a 3-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. The Hurricanes lost more than a game, however, as Cam Ward exited just over four minutes into the contest with a lower-body injury and is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks.

Justin Peters, who replaced Ward in the loss, will have his hands full Friday as Colorado looks to continue its amazing start under first-year coach Patrick Roy. The Avalanche won their first six games of the season before falling to Detroit on Oct. 17 but rebounded nicely with road triumphs over Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored the lone goal and Jean-Sebastien Giguere made 34 saves as Colorado handed the Penguins their first home loss on Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Carolina), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-3-3): With Ward and backup Anton Khudobin (lower body) both on the shelf, Peters will receive the bulk of playing time in net. Carolina recalled Mike Murphy from Charlotte of the American Hockey League to serve as Peters’ backup. The Hurricanes are expected to be without left wing Jeff Skinner, who suffered an upper-body injury Thursday at Minnesota.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (8-1-0): Giguere has been sensational in his limited playing time, winning all three of his starts - two via shutout. Defenseman Erik Johnson may miss Friday’s contest with a bruised foot suffered while blocking a shot during Wednesday’s practice. Left wing Cody McLeod has three contests remaining on his five-game suspension for his illegal hit on Detroit’s Niklas Kronwall on Oct. 17.

OVERTIME

1. Landeskog has scored a goal in three straight contests.

2. Carolina captain Eric Staal appeared in his 700th career game Thursday.

3. The Avalanche play six of their next seven games at home.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Hurricanes 2