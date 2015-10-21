Preview: Hurricanes at Avalanche

The Carolina Hurricanes look to snap a 12-game winless stretch in Denver on Wednesday when they continue their seven-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche. Carolina recorded its lone road victory in the series back in 1996 when it was known as the Hartford Whalers before posting an 0-9-1 mark with two ties versus Colorado.

Jeff Skinner, who had two assists in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 loss at the Pepsi Center on Nov. 22, scored his team’s lone goal in a 4-1 setback to Washington on Saturday. A lack of offense has also been evident for Colorado, which was shut out by Anaheim on Friday before dropping a 2-1 decision to Los Angeles two nights later. Matt Duchene scored a power-play goal versus the Kings and also tallied in a 3-2 setback to Carolina on Jan. 13. Veteran Jarome Iginla had an assist on Duchene’s tally on Sunday and has recorded 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 23 career meetings with the Hurricanes.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (1-4-0): Jordan Staal is making $6 million a year until 2020-21, but he isn’t providing much bang for his buck this season with zero points in five games. The 27-year-old looks get untracked versus a Colorado team that he has dominated in his career (six goals, six assists in nine meetings). Cam Ward likely will receive his fifth start in six games, but has yielded 11 goals in his last three outings.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (2-3-0): Although Reto Berra turned aside 73 of 75 shots in a pair of losses, coach Patrick Roy told the team’s website that Semyon Varlamov will get the nod on Wednesday. “Reto played really well in both games, but (Varlamov) is our No. 1 goalie and it’s time for him,” Roy said. “He’s been practicing really well. I think he’s ready to play (Wednesday).” The 27-year-old Russian has yielded five goals in two of his three outings this season, but owns a 4-1-3 career mark versus Carolina.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado is 6-for-18 (33.3 percent) on the power play while Carolina is just 2-for-20 (10 percent) with the man advantage.

2. Avalanche D Tyson Barrie will sit out the second contest of his three-game suspension for a high hit on Anaheim D Simon Despres on Friday.

3. The Hurricanes recalled D Rasmus Rissanen from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 2, Avalanche 1