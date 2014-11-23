Redmond scores late to give Avalanche win over Hurricanes

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche were down and hurting, but when the game was on the line, it found a way to overcome the obstacles.

Defenseman Zach Redmond scored his second goal of the game with 1:35 left and the Avalanche recovered from a bad first period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday night.

“Coming from a high like that is always great, but we need to make sure we start better,” Redmond said.

Right winger Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist and defenseman Erik Johnson also scored for the Avalanche, which has won three of four despite being ravaged by injuries in the last week.

Center Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and goaltender Calvin Pickard had 17 saves in relief of starter Reto Berra to get his first NHL win.

Redmond gave Colorado the win when he pinched in from the blue line and beat goalie Cam Ward. It was the first multi-goal game of Redmond’s career and it came after Iginla had given him advice on being aggressive in the offensive zone.

“Me and Iggy had talked about it earlier on the power play, me creeping down there,” Redmond said. “I was able to time it right and he put a perfect pass on my tape and made it easy for me.”

Ward left for an extra skater with a minute left, but the Avalanche held on.

Ward finished with 31 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost five of six.

Defenseman John-Michael Liles and centers Nathan Gerbe and Andrej Nestrasil had goals for Carolina.

Iginla tied the score at 3 with his third goal of the season and first in 14 games at 14:43 of the third period.

“It’s been a while,” Iginla said. “Landy made a great play to me on that goal. I was just trying to get it off. He gave me a nice pass and I just go to off high and quick.”

Carolina had won once in its last five games entering Saturday. The Hurricanes had just two goals in a three-game losing streak before scoring six times in Dallas on Tuesday.

They found that offensive groove again Saturday with three first-period goals against a depleted Colorado squad.

On Thursday, the Avalanche lost right winger Dennis Everberg to a separated shoulder and left winger Alex Tanguay suffered a facial fracture when he was hit with a shot.

Left winger Jamie McGinn (back) and center John Mitchell (leg) are also out.

The banged-up Avalanche recalled centers Ben Street and Tomas Vincour and left winger Andrew Agozzino from Lake Erie of the AHL, and the trio formed Colorado’s fourth line.

The Hurricanes were down a defenseman for most of the game after Brett Bellemore left with an undisclosed injury. He was hurt when Colorado left winger Cody McLeod checked him into the boards in the first period.

“The start was good but after that we didn’t generate much,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “We were down to five D and we had trouble making plays.”

The Hurricanes had a golden opportunity to make it a three-goal game in the second period but Pickard made a lunging glove save on right winger Alexander Semin and then pulled the loose puck off the goal line.

“It’s 3-1 and the puck’s on the goal line and Sems has a shot there,” Peters said. “Maybe it goes to 4-1 and it turns out different.”

Colorado’s new line was on the ice for the first Avalanche goal and gave the team some life after two quick scores by Carolina. Liles got his first of the season 3:48 into the game and Gerbe made it 2-0 just 1:22 later.

Liles said it was special being back in Denver, where he played for the Avalanche from 2004-11

”It was pretty emotional,“ he said. ”A lot of friends, a lot of good memories and it’s a different feeling on this side. It would have been nice to get the win along with the goal, but it was still a nice feeling coming back to this building and getting the start from coach, too.

Redmond made it 2-1 when his centering pass went off the skate of defenseman Andrej Sekera.

Vincour and Agozzino got credited with assists on the goal. It was the first NHL point for Agozzino.

Nestrasil restored the two-goal lead when his soft shot beat Berra on the short side. Pickard came on after Berra allowed three goals on 10 shots.

Johnson made it 3-2 midway through the second when he scored as defenseman Ron Hainsey’s interference penalty expired.

NOTES: To make room for the three forwards recalled from Lake Erie of the AHL, the Avalanche placed RW Dennis Everberg, LW Jamie McGinn and D Brad Stuart on injured reserve. However, LW Alex Tanguay (facial fracture) could return to action as soon as Tuesday. ... Carolina D John-Michael Liles is playing his first game in Denver since he was traded by Colorado in June 2011. Liles spent seven seasons with the Avalanche and ranks 15th in franchise history with 275 points (68 goals, 207 assists). ... Colorado LW Andrew Agozzino made his NHL debut Saturday. ... Hurricanes D Justin Faulk played in his 200th NHL game on Saturday.