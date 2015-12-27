Preview: Hurricanes at Blackhawks

After finishing a sterling stretch with a thud, the Chicago Blackhawks look to return to their winning ways when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Chicago won seven of its previous nine contests before being blanked by Central Division-leading Dallas on Tuesday, but coach Joel Quenneville opted to focus on the team’s strong play throughout December.

“We’ve had good stretches here. There’s progress in certain areas, some balance starting to come out. ... The Russian line with (Patrick Kane has) been basically the highlight for the start of the year. (Corey Crawford‘s) on a great run right now. It’s been OK.” While Chicago is doing its best to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Central, Carolina is trying to re-ignite its offense to make up ground in the Metropolitan. Former Blackhawk Joakim Nordstrom collected a goal and an assist on Saturday as the Hurricanes matched their scoring output from their previous three games with a 3-1 victory over New Jersey.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-16-5): Jeff Skinner has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last four games after mustering nine goals in his previous six contests. Eric Staal wishes his drought was as short as that of Skinner, as the captain has netted just one tally in his last 23 games. Defenseman Justin Faulk scored and set up a goal versus the Devils for his 11th point (five goals, six assists) in nine games.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-12-4): Buoyed by a franchise-best 26-game point streak, Kane is the early leader for the Hart Trophy with 21 goals to go along with league bests in assists (29) and points (50). Crawford has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign as well, and his 18 wins only are trumped by the 21 of Washington’s Braden Holtby while his five shutouts are tied with St. Louis’ Jake Allen for the league lead. Crawford has dominated at home, posting a 12-4-1 record with all five blankings and a 1.65 goals-against average at the United Center.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago RW Marian Hossa is expected to play after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

2. Carolina is 2-for-10 on the power play in its last four contests after scoring eight times with the man advantage in the previous six games.

3. The Blackhawks are just 1-for-10 on the power play in their last five contests.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Hurricanes 1