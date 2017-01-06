Preview: Hurricanes at Blackhawks

The Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks will have revenge on their minds when they continue their four-game homestand Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Chicago's 4-3 overtime victory over Buffalo in the opener of its stretch at United Center on Thursday ended a pair of losing streaks, including a two-game overall slide that began last Friday with a 3-2 setback in Carolina.

The Blackhawks also had gone winless in three straight at home (0-2-1) before Patrick Kane set up Artem Anisimov's tying goal late in the third period and netted the winner 56 seconds into the extra session, completing his three-point performance. Carolina also halted a pair of skids Thursday, rallying past St. Louis 4-2 to avoid three consecutive losses both overall and on the road. Derek Ryan began and finished the scoring for the Hurricanes to register the second multi-goal performance of his career. Veteran center Jay McClement also tallied against the Blues after netting the game-winner versus Chicago last week.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN Carolinas, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (17-14-7): Justin Faulk returned to the lineup Thursday after missing four games with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old defenseman, who hadn't played since Dec. 23, recorded three shots in 21 minutes, 46 seconds of ice time. Elias Lindholm will have to wait to try to extend his point streak to four games as he was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (24-12-5): Michal Kempny continues to land on the scoresheet, setting up a tally in Thursday's win to give him two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. The 26-year-old Czech defenseman had recorded just a pair of assists in his first 24 NHL contests. Anisimov's two-goal effort against the Sabres gave him four in his last five games and a team-leading 18 on the season, putting him closer to the third 20-goal campaign of his career — and second in a row.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes RW Ty Rattie was on the ice for 12:59 in his debut with the team Thursday, one day after being claimed off waivers from St. Louis.

2. Chicago RW Marian Hossa (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and saw 15:23 of ice time Thursday is his first game since Dec. 20.

3. Michael Leighton was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League and served as Cam Ward's backup against the Blues after Eddie Lack (concussion) was placed on IR and fellow G Daniel Altshuller was assigned to the Checkers.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Hurricanes 2