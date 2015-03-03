Toews scores twice as Blackhawks dump Hurricanes

CHICAGO -- A captain’s role in the NHL is to lead by example, and that is what Chicago Blackhawks leader Jonathan Toews did Monday night.

With Chicago’s leading scorer, right winger Patrick Kane lost for the next 12 weeks with a broken left clavicle, Toews stepped up to score the game’s first two goals to propel the Blackhawks to a 5-2 rout over the Carolina Hurricanes.

”We took advantage of our chances, went to the net and got rewarded for it,“ the Blackhawks center said. ”I think when you’re able to distance yourself in a game like that, you can play with confidence and play a little more relaxed.

“That’s what we did throughout the last 40 minutes. We haven’t done that a whole lot lately, but it feels good to play the right way in our own building and get a win like that.”

Toews has five goals in Chicago’s past five games, including three since Kane went down against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 24. He recorded his third two-goal performance of the season.

Chicago (38-21-5) led 4-0 after two periods, rebounding after losing four of its previous six games.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Blackhawks

“I liked the way we started the game, I liked the first 40 minutes,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “(Carolina has) got some guys that can make plays, and I think we got a little bit on the offensive side of things, but net-net, I thought it was pretty solid.”

Carolina (24-31-7) saw its three-game winning streak end.

“Tonight’s game obviously wasn’t very good,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “I‘m not very happy with the way we played, but then if you look at it, we won three of our last four and played with a lot of pace. We have to get back to playing with pace and better execution with the puck.”

Chicago goalie Corey Crawford (25-14-4), who sat out two of the previous three games after losing three of his past four starts, stopped all but two of Carolina’s 29 shots.

Carolina goaltender Cam Ward (17-20-4) stopped 14 of Chicago’s 18 shots in the first two periods before backup goalie Anton Khudobin took over to start the third period. Khodobin stopped all but one of the eight shots he faced.

Having scored just 12 goals in its past seven games, Chicago wasted little time getting on the board first Monday game when Toews’ wrist shot found its way past Ward at 8:07 of the opening period. It was Toews’ 20th goal of the season.

Just 44 seconds into the second period and with Chicago defenseman Brent Seabrook in the penalty box, Toews zeroed in again on Ward, nailing a short-handed goal on a 20-foot slap shot from in front of the net to give Chicago a 2-0 lead.

While offense was key, Chicago’s defense had a big impact shortly after Toews’ second goal.

The Blackhawks went down two players with left winger Patrick Sharp in the penalty box for goalie interference, followed nearly a minute later by right winger Marian Hossa going to the box for tripping. However, Chicago’s tenacious, close-in defense kept Carolina from taking advantage.

Then it was back to a pressing offense that kept grinding it out, leading to Blackhawks left winger Brandon Saad’s 20th goal of the season at 9:42 of the middle period.

Saad took a shot near the top of the red circle to the right of Ward, picked up the rebound and lifted it into the high part of the net for the unassisted tally, making it 3-0 in Chicago’s favor.

The onslaught didn’t stop there. At 15:42, Ward stopped center Andrew Shaw’s 15-foot slap shot, but Chicago center Marcus Kruger pounced on the rebound and tipped in a 6-footer for his sixth goal of the season.

With a shot from in front of the net at 4:29 of the third period, Carolina defenseman John-Michael Liles scored his second goal of the season, ending Crawford’s shutout bid.

Even with Khudobin in goal, that didn’t stop Carolina’s defensive woes, as Hossa scored his 18th goal of the season at 7:55 of the third to make it 5-1.

Carolina added a goal with just over a minute left in the game on right winger Alexander Semin’s third of the season.

NOTES: Just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Blackhawks acquired F Andrew Desjardins from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for F Ben Smith and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick. It was the third trade Chicago pulled off in recent days. Newly acquired D Kimmo Timonen and C Antoine Vermette were in the lineup Tuesday. The trades were made to strengthen the team in light of the loss of the team’s scoring leader, RW Patrick Kane (broken clavicle). ... Chicago’s healthy scratches were Desjardins and F Daniel Carcillo. Carolina’s scratches were F Patrick Dwyer and D Rasmus Rissanen, who was called up earlier in the day from Charlotte of the AHL. ... The Hurricanes did not make any last-minute deals prior to Monday’s trade deadline, but they signed C Jay McClement to a two-year, $2.4 million extension. ... Attendance was 21,641, the 310th consecutive sellout for the Blackhawks at the United Center.