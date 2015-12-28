Lack, Hurricanes hold off Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Backup goalie Eddie Lack’s performance was anything but lacking Sunday, as Carolina’s backup goalie led the Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Filling in for Cam Ward, who was given the night off after a home win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Lack (4-6-2) was exceptional against the defending Stanley Cup champs, stopping 35 of 36 shots on goal. He lost his shutout bid with three seconds remaining.

”It’s huge,“ Carolina coach Bill Peters said of both the game and Lack’s play. ”Anytime you can get a two-goal lead, it changes things a little bit.

“They came (hard) in the third, but I thought our effort was good, our structure was good. Did a lot of good things. Would’ve been nice to have a little more wiggle room coming down the stretch, but (Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford) played good, too.”

Behind goals from defenseman Justin Faulk and center Victor Rask, Carolina (15-16-5) won its third game in the past four and improved its road record to 8-8-2.

Hurricanes right winger Kris Versteeg was happy with the win, but there was a bit of a strange feeling defeating his former team.

”In back-to-backs when you’re playing a team like the Hawks, it’s always tough, so it was nice to get a win,“ Versteeg said. ”(I) never beat the Hawks playing against them before, so it always feels nice.

“It’s somewhere I made home for quite a while. I really enjoyed every moment of it. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of successes (in Chicago), so to come back and see a lot of my really good and close friends today was good, and to beat them feels better.”

In absorbing its second consecutive loss, Chicago (20-13-4) avoided its second shutout in a row and what would have been its fourth of the season. Defenseman Brent Seabrook collected his sixth goal of the season in the dying seconds.

”We had a few good chances, but not enough,“ Chicago right winger Marian Hossa said following his return to the lineup after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury. ”And when we did, the goalie saw everything. We got a goal at the end, but it was too late.

“Obviously, we didn’t take advantage. Like I said, this game, we played it a little bit different. We didn’t have enough bodies going to the net and sacrificing and getting the ugly goals.”

One consolation for the defending Stanley Cup champions is they still are one of the most dominating teams at home in the NHL this season: 14-5-1 at the United Center.

The two teams were mirror images of each other for most of the first two periods, playing each other evenly.

Carolina outshot Chicago 12-11 in the first period. In the second period, each team had just six shots.

”I thought that we got a little bit more predictable and then we were more effective,“ Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. ”They blocked a lot of shots, but we were looking to make too many plays, either entering their zone or into the slot, that were denied.

“We have to get greasier goals. That’s how you score in our league. You have to take it to the net. I counted about six chances that were either empty net or potential empty nets that we either misfired or didn’t bear down or weren’t hungry enough.”

After almost two full periods of scoreless play, Faulk scored his 14th goal of the season with 19 seconds left in the second period on a wrist shot past Crawford (18-10-2) to put Carolina ahead 1-0.

Faulk’s goal tied him for the team lead with left winger Jeff Skinner and gave him a team-high 30 points this season.

Carolina made it 2-0 at 4:48 of the third period when Rask sank a 30-foot wrist shot over Crawford’s left shoulder for his 10th goal of the season.

Chicago outshot Carolina 19-9 in the third period, but ran out of time to tie the game.

Crawford stopped 25 of 27 shots.

NOTES: Carolina listed just two scratches: C Brad Malone and D Michal Jordan. Chicago had three scratches: D David Rundblad, C Marcus Kruger and LW Brandon Mashinter. ... Former Blackhawks RW Kris Versteeg and LW Joakim Nordstrom, now with the Hurricanes, received cheers during pregame introductions. ... Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa returned to the lineup after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury. Also returning to the ice was D Rob Scuderi, who left Tuesday’s game at Dallas after being hit in the face with a puck. The injury required 25 stitches, Scuderi told the Chicago Tribune, adding, “It made for some interesting family photos, but it’ll still be memorable.” ... Chicago D Brent Seabrook played in his 800th NHL game Sunday, while G Corey Crawford is just two games away from playing in 300 NHL games.