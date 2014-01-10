Preview: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Carolina rolled to its fifth straight victory Thursday as it posted a 6-1 home triumph over Toronto. Jordan Staal scored a goal and set up three others while Elias Lindholm added a tally and two assists.

Columbus returns home from a four-game road trip during which it went 2-2-0. The Blue Jackets broke even with a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Rangers on Monday, when they squandered a two-goal third-period lead before Mark Letestu and Ryan Johansen scored in the bonus format. Columbus rallied for a 4-3 victory at Carolina on Dec. 23 as Johansen and Jack Skille tallied 88 seconds apart late in the third session.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (19-16-9): Anton Khudobin has filled in admirably for Cam Ward (lower body), winning four straight starts since returning from an ankle injury while allowing three goals or fewer in each. The native of Kazakhstan is 6-0-0 with a 1.84 goals-against average in seven appearances this season. Jeff Skinner scored a goal and set up another Thursday, giving him seven tallies and five assists during his career-high six-game point streak.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (19-20-4): Matt Calvert was activated from injured reserve Thursday and is expected back in the lineup against Carolina. The 24-year-old left wing missed seven contests with an upper-body injury. Blake Comeau appeared to suffer a left leg injury during Thursday’s practice and is questionable to play versus the Hurricanes.

1. Skinner has scored 17 of his 21 goals this season over his last 17 games.

2. Blue Jackets C Derek MacKenzie will finish serving his three-game suspension Friday.

3. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has missed the last two contests with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 2