Preview: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their torrid stretch against a Columbus Blue Jackets team that is attempting to put the pieces back together after dropping four of six (2-3-1) on the heels of a franchise-best 16-game winning streak. The Hurricanes skated to a 5-3 victory over their surging Metropolitan Division rival last week and storm into Tuesday's tilt at Nationwide Arena on the strength of a four-game winning streak.

Brock McGinn scored in that contest and has four goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating in his last three games to earn NHL Third Star of the Week honors on Monday, a significant upgrade from the five points (one goal, four assists) he had accumulated over his previous 24 contests. "A lot of fun," the 22-year-old Ontario native said of his recent surge. "It's finding those little soft areas. (Linemates Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm) are doing a great job right now. We're all supporting each other and finding each other with the puck, getting to those dirty areas and banging it in." Last week's setback at PNC Arena began a 1-2-0 road trip for Columbus, which will open and close its three-game homestand versus the Hurricanes. Cam Atkinson scored in the first meeting with Carolina and recorded his fourth tally of the month to increase his team-best total in goals (21) and points (41) on the season in Saturday's 4-3 setback to Florida.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL.TV, FSN Carolinas, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (21-15-7): Lindholm has been on a tear when he's been on the ice, sandwiching three-game point streaks around a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. "To come back off that injury and not miss a beat is fantastic for him," coach Bill Peters said of the 22-year-old Swede, who has three goals and six assists over that stretch. "He was a high pick, fifth overall. Now I think you're starting to see why." Lindholm had an assist in last week's meeting with Columbus and joined his linemates to record three goals, seven assists and 14 shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the New York Islanders.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (29-9-4): Atkinson is on pace for a career season in Columbus, as his current rate would shatter his personal-best totals of 27 goals and 53 points, respectively, set in the 2015-16 campaign. The 27-year-old Connecticut native's 19 power-play points (nine goals, 10 assists) led the NHL after Sunday's action. Fellow forward Boone Jenner is starting to ignite his offense after a sluggish start to the season, scoring two goals and setting up another during his three-game point streak after mustering just six tallies and five assists in his previous 39 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky owns a 15-3-0 mark with a 1.84 goals-against average in 18 starts at home this season.

2. Carolina G Cam Ward is slated to make his 15th straight appearance on Tuesday, but his road mark of 5-9-5 leaves a bit to be desired.

3. The Blue Jackets' top-ranked power play failed on all four opportunities with the man advantage in last week's encounter with the Hurricanes.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 2