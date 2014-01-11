Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 0: Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 36 shots for his sixth career shutout and Cam Atkinson collected a power-play goal and an assist as host Columbus continued its dominance of Carolina.

Rookie Boone Jenner and Brandon Dubinsky scored 70 seconds apart in the first period as the Blue Jackets posted their third win in four games overall and sixth straight versus the Hurricanes.

The shutout brought an end to Jeff Skinner’s career-best six-game point streak as well as Carolina’s run of five straight wins.

Playing in his second contest since returning from a groin injury, Bobrovsky highlighted his second shutout of the season by stopping 16 shots in the second period. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner also denied rookie Elias Lindholm with his right pad at the post midway through the third to keep the Hurricanes at bay.

Columbus drew first blood exactly 15 minutes into the first period as Jenner took advantage of a turnover and beat Anton Khudobin (21 saves) from in close for his sixth goal. The Blue Jackets doubled the advantage in short order as Atkinson gained the offensive zone before patiently waiting for Dubinsky, who breezed up the left wing and wristed a shot over the shoulder of Khudobin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With the Blue Jackets on a four-minute power play, Atkinson’s wrist shot from the left faceoff circle beat Khudobin for his second goal in as many games 5:54 into the third period. ... Skinner collected seven goals and five assists during his point streak. ... Columbus LW Matt Calvert returned to action after a seven-game absence due to an upper-body injury, but the Blue Jackets announced LW Blake Comeau will miss four to six weeks with a sprained knee. ... Blue Jackets C Derek MacKenzie served the final contest of his three-game suspension.