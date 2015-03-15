Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 2: Brad Malone capped a three-goal second period with the tiebreaking tally as visiting Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak.

Defensemen Justin Faulk and Ron Hainsey also scored as the Hurricanes avenged Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss at home to Columbus. Andrej Nestrasil collected a pair of assists and Anton Khudobin turned aside 22 shots to improve to 3-1-1 against the Blue Jackets.

Scott Hartnell ran his goal-scoring streak to four games and Nick Foligno also tallied for Columbus, which had its three-game winning streak halted and fell to 1-6-0 in its last seven at home. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves and notched an assist in defeat.

A turnover by Faulk led to a last-second goal for Columbus in the first period as Foligno jammed home the rebound of his own stuff attempt with 0.6 on the clock. Faulk atoned for the miscue by hammering a one-timer at 8:11 of the second before Hainsey buried a slap shot from behind the left circle 1 1/2 minutes later to put the Hurricanes ahead.

Hartnell notched his fifth goal in four games on a tap-in with 7:33 left in the session off a dazzling set-up by rookie Marko Dano, who undresssed defenseman Michal Jordan with a sensational move down the right side. The tie was short-lived as Malone redirected Brett Bellemore’s blast 1:33 later to reclaim the lead and Khudobin made it stand up by stopping all 11 shots in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Foligno scored his 25th goal overall and first power-play tally in 33 games. ... Hurricanes D Rasmus Rissanen suffered a lower-body injury in the first period, leaving the team with five blue-liners after D Ryan Murphy did not make the trip due to illness. ... Bobrovsky picked up his second assist of the season on the goal by Hartnell - his seventh in the last seven games.