Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Carolina Hurricanes broke out of a two-period malaise with a flurry of goals early in the third, jumping the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 3-2 win on Thursday in Nationwide Arena.

Viktor Rask, Chris Terry and Elias Lindholm scored for the Hurricanes, all in a 98-second span, with Lindholm’s goal giving Carolina a 3-1 lead only 2:30 into the period.

Carolina goaltender Eddie Lack had 39 saves for his 12th win of the season.

It marked only the fourth time this season the Hurricanes (32-28-14) have trailed after two periods and gone on to win.

Boone Jenner and Matt Calvert scored goals for the Blue Jackets, who fell to 0-2-1 against Carolina this season and were officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 21 saves, but he didn’t appear ready to start the third period. The Hurricanes scored on three straight shots.

The Blue Jackets (30-36-8) outshot the Hurricanes 16-6 in the first period and 28-14 through two periods, but couldn’t break through against Lack until late in the second period.

Calvert was positioned in front of Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack when Blue Jackets defenseman Dalton Prout sent a wrister in from the blue line.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Blue Jackets

The puck was redirected by Calvert’s stick, sending it into the net behind Lack at 17:35 of the second.

But the Hurricanes challenged the ruling on the ice, contending that Calvert had interfered with Lack’s ability to play the puck.

After a long review, the goal was allowed to stand, giving Calvert his first goal since Feb. 2, a span of 22 games.

The Hurricanes came out roaring in the third.

Only 52 seconds into the period, Rask let loose a wrister through the legs of Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray.

Either Bobrovsky lost the puck in Murray’s legs, or he simply whiffed on the puck, because it looked like a simple save that sailed past his glove to tie it 1-1.

Only 1:27 later, the Hurricanes took the lead when Terry skated through the slot untouched and beat Bobrovsky with a backhand roofer.

Before Terry’s goal could be announced -- only 11 seconds later -- the Hurricanes had a 3-1 lead.

Lindholm, from 10 feet in front of Bobrovsky, redirected a shot by Jordan Staal for his 10th goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets pulled to 3-2 at 4:03 of the third when Jenner scored on a close-range goal off a feed from rookie forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.

It was Jenner’s club-high 27th goal of the season.

After a quiet first period, Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno and Carolina forward Brad Malone energized both teams -- and the building -- with a fight early in the second.

This one was personal.

On Jan. 8, when the teams met in Carolina, Malone leveled Foligno with a blind-side hit that knocked him out of the lineup for six games with a concussion.

Malone was not penalized on the play and was not suspended or fined by the NHL, which infuriated the Blue Jackets.

Foligno, who missed Tuesday’s win over Philadelphia because of a bout with the flu, took matters into his own hands, dropping Malone with a flurry of fists.

NOTES: After missing 18 of Carolina’s previous 19 games, D Justin Faulk returned to the lineup on Thursday. Faulk was an All-Star in February before suffering a lower-body injury. Despite missing so much time, Faulk is tied for NHL lead among defensemen with 12 power-play goals. ... Blue Jackets RW Jared Boll was suspended by the NHL for four games after his hit on Philadelphia’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in Tuesday’s game. Boll did not target Bellemare’s head, but the league ruled the hit “violent” and “both excessively late and incredibly forceful.” Boll forfeits $82,926.84 in salary to the NHL players’ emergency assistance fund.