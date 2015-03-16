Hurricanes rally to defeat Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Carolina Hurricanes fell behind 1-0 with less than one second remaining in the first period.

“You think you’ve played a good first period on the road, and then ‘bang!'” Hurricanes veteran defenseman John-Michael Liles said.

But by the time the second period ended, the Hurricanes made that one bad bounce a distant memory.

Three goals in the second period -- two by defensemen, and another by a fourth-line forward -- sent Carolina to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in Nationwide Arena, a meeting of the two Metropolitan Division bottom-feeders.

Defenseman Justin Faulk, defenseman Ron Hainsey and grinder center Brad Malone scored during a span of 5:49 in the second period.

Hurricanes goaltender Anton Khudobin allowed them to take the rest of the night off after that flurry, making 24 saves -- 11 in the third period -- to earn his eighth win.

“Our guys have been strong mentally all year,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “That goal (at the end of the first) was disappointing, but there’s still 40 minutes of hockey left to play. That’s the approach we took, and I liked it.”

The Hurricanes had been 1-4-1 since Feb. 28, including a 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus only five days earlier in Raleigh, N.C.

The Blue Jackets got goals from left winger Nick Foligno and right winger Scott Hartnell, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 24 saves.

The loss snapped Columbus’ win streak at three games, their longest since Dec. 16.

Foligno’s goal -- his career-high 25th of the season -- was scored simultaneously with the buzzer, as he swiped furiously at the puck and put it between Khudobin’s pads on his third whack.

The Hurricanes argued that it was late, but video review supplied by the NHL showed the puck was clearly over the goal line in the air with 0.6 seconds on the clock.

”You think that’s going to be a lift for you and maybe a downer for the other guys,“ Foligno said. ”But then we come out in the second period thinking it’s going to be easy and they come out ready to work.

“You saw what happened next. Not pretty.”

Faulk’s power-play goal at 8:11 of the second -- he stepped into a perfect set-up by center Victor Rask -- made it 1-1.

“Everybody else made a nice play,” Faulk said. “I was just standing up there, waiting. It was nice to get the shot through. That was my job, but they did all the work.”

Just 1:34 later, Hainsey -- who spent three years with the Blue Jackets in the mid-2000s -- scored his second goal of the season from above the left circle to make it 2-1.

The Blue Jackets’ only bright spot in the period was provided by rookie center Marko Dano, who took the puck from Bobrovsky in his own zone and set about on a highlight-reel trip down the ice.

With speed in the neutral zone, Dano began a dizzying back and forth with the puck that turned Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordan into knots and sent him tumbling to the ice.

Dano then fired a puck across the mouth of the goal to Hartnell, who buried it into a wide-open net and immediately pointed to Dano in appreciation.

The Hurricanes didn’t let the celebration go very long, however.

Only 1:33 after Dano brought the crowd to its feet, Carolina’s Malone sat them back down again.

Malone redirected a slap shot by Carolina defenseman Brett Bellemore, sending the puck between Bobrovsky’s pads for a 3-2 lead.

Carolina hung on the rest of the way after losing defenseman Rasmus Rissanen to an ankle injury in the second period.

That, coupled with a home game last night vs. Florida, made for some weary legs.

“You could start to see the effects in the third period,” Liles said. “It was starting to get to us. But guys recovered. We responded well to adversity tonight.”

The Hurricanes took seven of a possible eight points (3-0-1) from the Blue Jackets during the four-game season series between the two bottom-feeders in the Metropolitan Division.

NOTES: Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky (flu) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence. ... The Blue Jackets announced that C Boone Jenner, out of the lineup since mid-December because of a stress fracture in his back, will travel with the club on their road trip through Western Canada this week. ... Hurricanes D Ryan Murphy missed a second straight game with an illness, allowing veteran John-Michael Liles to dress.