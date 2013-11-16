Preview: Hurricanes at Blues

The St. Louis Blues look to wrap up a five-game homestand in impressive fashion on Saturday, when they welcome the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. The Blues are doing just fine in their own right, improving to 3-0-1 in the stretch with a 7-3 triumph over Colorado on Thursday. Alex Steen scored twice to increase his league-leading goal total to 16 as St. Louis posted its seventh win in nine outings (7-1-1).

Carolina collected nine of a possible 10 points on its season-high five-game homestand, which concluded with a 3-2 shootout victory over Anaheim on Friday. Justin Peters, who finished with 28 saves against the Ducks, turned aside 138-of-144 shots and posted a 1.16 goals-against average during the five-game stretch. “He’s battled through it, and he’s playing good hockey right now,” Hurricanes coach Kirk Muller said of Peters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-7-4): Captain Eric Staal snapped a 10-game goalless drought on Friday - although he wasn’t credited with his fourth tally of the season until after the contest. Staal had been held off the scoresheet in each of his previous three games but has collected four goals and seven points in nine career meetings with St. Louis. Jeff Skinner missed his ninth consecutive contest with an upper-body injury but could return against the Blues.

ABOUT THE BLUES (12-2-3): After going 3-for-4 on the power play on Thursday, St. Louis has converted 12-of-39 opportunities on home ice (30.8 percent). “We’ve simplified and started shooting the puck and found a few ugly ones in front,” said captain David Backes, who scored with the man advantage on Thursday. Brian Elliott has been tabbed to start versus Carolina, with Jaroslav Halak slated to face Washington on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis has recorded 12 wins in its first 17 games for the second time in franchise history. The Blues began their 1990-91 season with a 12-4-1 mark.

2. Carolina has yielded a power-play goal in four of its last six contests.

3. Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk has collected 10 points - one goal, nine assists - in his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Hurricanes 1