Preview: Hurricanes at Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes have crept into a contending spot in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture and look to keep their run going when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. The Hurricanes have won three straight – the last two in overtime – and gained points in eight of their last 10 contests (6-2-2) with improvement at both ends of the ice.

“We’re right in the thick of things, and we’re playing better,” Carolina coach Bill Peters told reporters. “It’s a good group of people in that room and they want to make a push here.” Jeff Skinner’s power-play goal in overtime gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and the club will attempt to carry over the momentum and end St. Louis’ five-game point streak (2-0-3). The Blues started a four-game homestand with a solid 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. “We played defense by spending all the time in the offensive zone,” St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters. “That’s what we’re built for and that’s the way we have to play to be successful.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Carolina), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (19-18-7): Captain Eric Staal told reporters Tuesday that the team was competitive in every game early on this season but wasn’t getting the bounces. The Hurricanes have raised their level of play offensively thanks to contributions from more players - including former fifth-overall pick Elias Lindholm, who has notched six points in his last three games. Staal has recorded a point in three straight games and collected 28 overall - four behind defenseman Justin Faulk for the team lead - while his brother Jordan has registered three goals and three assists in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (25-14-7): St. Louis has received solid goaltending from Brian Elliott, who is 2-0-1 with five goals against in his last three games, since No.1 netminder Jake Allen went down with a knee injury. While Paul Stastny (upper body) might miss his third straight game and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (upper body) is out indefinitely, Patrik Berglund has provided a boost since his return from shoulder surgery. Berglund has recorded three goals - two on Tuesday - and an assist in six games this season, adding support to leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko (24 goals, 44 points).

OVERTIME

1. Carolina RW Kris Versteeg has collected five points during his three-game streak and leads the team with 20 assists.

2. The Blues won both matchups last season in a shootout.

3. St. Louis D Colton Parayko leads all rookie blue-liners in points (17) and plus/minus rating (plus-15).

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Hurricanes 2