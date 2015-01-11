Allen backstops Blues in win over Hurricanes

ST. LOUIS -- Jake Allen got the chance he had been waiting for to get back in goal for the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night and he made the most of it.

After Brian Elliott -- who came into the game with an NHL-best 1.81 goals against average in his 18 games -- allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first 12:42 of the game against Carolina, Blues coach Ken Hitchcock pulled Elliott and brought in Allen, making his first appearance since Dec. 27.

“I wanted to do anything I could to try to change momentum,” Hitchcock said.

The move worked, as Allen stopped 19 of 20 shots in the remainder of the game and then stopped all three Carolina shots in the shootout as the Blues rallied for a 5-4 win on right winger T.J. Oshie’s shootout goal, extending their winning streak to four games.

Allen has had to do a lot of sitting and watching for most of that streak, never an easy assignment, just as it is never easy to come into a game in relief like he did Saturday night.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Blues

“That’s your job, you’ve got to be ready at all times,” Allen said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t think Brian is to blame for any of those goals. We just started slow. It’s tough, frustrating. You are the guy everybody looks at but that’s what we signed up for as the goalie. It’s not always pretty.”

Allen was just happy that when he did get a chance, no matter how it happened, he was able to come through.

“It almost felt like forever since I played and I just tried to work as hard as I could in practice,” Allen said. “I want to start and I want to play and I‘m ready to take the challenge. It was nice to get some game action again and I definitely look forward when I get a chance to start.”

Allen’s biggest saves came in the shootout. After Oshie scored on the first chance, Allen stopped shots by left winger Jeff Skinner, center Eric Staal and right winger Alexander Semin to give the Blues the victory.

The three goals against Elliott, by center Victor Rask, Skinner and Staal, gave the Hurricanes an early 3-1 lead. The Blues came back to tie the game on goals 54 seconds apart by left wingers Jaden Schwartz and Patrik Berglund early in the second period before the Hurricanes regained the lead on a goal by center Riley Nash.

That set the stage for the Blues to come back again in the third period, this time on right winger Vladimir Tarasenko’s 23rd goal of the year, his first in six games, when he knocked in his own rebound 6:46 into the period.

The Blues thought they had won the game in overtime on a goal by defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, but it was waved off because of goalie interference called against Berglund.

Even when his team grabbed the early lead, Carolina coach Bill Peters was not ready to relax.

“At 3-1 with 40 minutes to go if you thought it was over you’re not paying attention,” Peters said.

Added left winger Jiri Tlusty, “We knew what kind of team they have and how much skill they have in their lineup. I think we played a solid game. We didn’t give them much.”

And Allen didn’t give the Hurricanes much either.

“It was really good for Jake,” Hitchcock said. “When you looked at the shots they had, especially in the third period, there were no holes. He made two great saves down low. He’s done a lot of work (in practice) and it was good to see.”

The two teams played the third period and the overtime with only one referee after official Rob Martell was involved in a collision in the second period. He was being evaluated by medical personnel.

NOTES: RW Vladimir Tarasenko and D Kevin Shattenkirk of the Blues were selected Saturday to play in the NHL All-Star game Jan. 25. It will be the first appearance in the game for each player. This is the first year the Blues have more than one All-Star since 2004. ... Carolina D Justin Faulk also was named a first-time All-Star on Saturday. ... Saturday night’s game was the first for Blues’ assistant coach Kirk Muller against Carolina since he was fired as the Hurricanes’ head coach last spring. ... After playing Thursday night for the first time in six games because of illness, Carolina D John-Michael Liles was out again on Saturday night. ... The Blues’ seven-game homestand continues Tuesday night against Edmonton, while Carolina will be at home the same night against Colorado.