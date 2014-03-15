Preview: Hurricanes at Bruins

With a season-best seven-game winning streak under their belts, the Boston Bruins are facing little resistance in their quest for the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins look to continue their victorious ways on Saturday afternoon when they vie for a three-game season sweep of the visiting Carolina Hurricanes. “It’s not so much the (winning) streak, it’s the consistency,” Boston coach Claude Julien said after his team seized a one-point edge over Pittsburgh for the top spot. “The consistency leads to that streak.”

Speaking of consistency, captain Zdeno Chara scored for the second straight contest and Tuukka Rask made 21 saves in his second stellar start in as many days as the Bruins skated to a 2-1 triumph over Phoenix. Carolina was also victorious on Thursday, registering a staggering 55 shots en route to its second straight win with 4-2 decision against Buffalo. “Desperation. We know where we’re at, and we need to win,” captain Eric Staal told the team’s website.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSCR (Carolina), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (29-28-9): Alexander Semin scored a goal and set up two others to extend his point streak to six games. The Russian has been on quite the tear, collecting 12 goals and eight assists in the last 19 contests, but a concussion forced him to miss the previous two meetings this season with Boston. Semin has recorded 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 24 career contests versus the Bruins.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (44-17-5): Reilly Smith collected a goal and an assist in Boston’s 4-1 victory over Carolina on Nov. 18 and also tallied in his team’s 3-2 overtime win versus the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old would love a repeat performance of either contest as he enters Saturday’s tilt mired in a 14-game goalless drought. Chara, who also scored in the latter contest against Carolina, has 16 goals this season and trails Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson by one for the most among defensemen.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Torey Krug was a healthy scratch on Thursday, but Julien insisted the move was “nothing major.”

2. Carolina LW Jeff Skinner is riding a four-game point streak (three goals, one assist) and unleashed a franchise-record 13 shots on Thursday.

3. The Bruins have killed off all 16 short-handed opportunities over the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 2