Bruins beat Hurricanes to end skid

BOSTON -- After what happened north of the border earlier in the week, the Boston Bruins were happy to get any kind of win they could grab on Saturday.

They didn’t play a great game, but played well enough to eke out a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

”We played as a unit a little bit more,“ goaltender Tuukka Rask said after making 33 saves in the win that followed his team being outscored by a combined 11-2 at Toronto and Montreal. ”A couple of times we got in trouble in our own end and couldn’t get the puck out.

“It’s still a lot to improve. Most importantly we got the win.”

The Bruins got first-period goals from rookie right winger Seth Griffith and center Patrice Bergeron, capping a period that saw the visitors take the lead but then fail on a 1:44 two-man advantage. The Bruins struck for their two goals later in the period.

“That always comes back to haunt you,” said Carolina coach Bill Peters. “Obviously, you get the momentum if you can kill it and it hurts you a little bit mentally, your psyche, if you don’t score and that was an extended 5-on-3.”

Left winger Jiri Tlusty scored his team-high seventh goal to open the scoring, but Griffith cashed in on a giveaway by defenseman Andrej Sekera for his fifth goal and Bergeron sent his fourth past goaltender Cam Ward less than five minutes later.

Rask, chased from the game in Toronto after allowing four goals in just over a period before sitting in Montreal, saved the lead with a fine third-period rebound stop on center Victor Rask.

”It’s better. It’s obviously a step in the right direction,“ said Bruins coach Claude Julien. ”I thought we were overall better, the second period was better, certainly not overall where we want to be at.

“What you’ve gone through the last two games, I don’t think you’re automatically going to turn the page. We’ve got to build ourselves back up there and today was a good start.”

Ward, who robbed center Carl Soderberg in alone with 2:25 left, made 23 saves.

”We’re not a team that’s going to give up,“ said Ward, 5-5-1 on the season. ”We obviously care about winning. We were pushing it right to the end. But we just have to emphasize the fact that we have to play the full 60 minutes -- you can’t afford to have lapses in this game.

“I still think despite the lapse in the second period I thought we probably deserved a better fate.”

The win raised Boston’s record to 11-8-0, while the Hurricanes, 0-6-2 in October and 5-1-1 in November coming in, fell to 5-8-3 overall.

The Hurricanes came in having been outshot 49-18 over the last four first periods, so they wanted a better start. They got it, dominating much of the first period with a 16-7 shots advantage -- and still trailed.

“After one, I wouldn’t have changed anything, other than the score,” Peters said. “If we could have played the same way in the second and third as we did in the first I would have been quite happy.”

Tlusty tipped home the first goal of the game 7:05 into the period and soon after the Bruins found themselves two men down after a missed offsides call on the Canes. But the penalties were killed by a Bruins group 24th in the league on the penalty kill entering the game, and the turnover by Sekera led to the Griffith-tying goal at 14:24. Not only did Sekera flub a pass, but the puck hit his skate before going in.

In the final minute of the period, left winger Brad Marchand carried the puck around the net and got it to Bergeron in the faceoff circle. With right winger Reilly Smith doing the screening, Bergeron’s shot slipped through and Marchand had his 100th career assist.

It was Bergeron’s seventh point in the last six games.

The Bruins outshot the Hurricanes 15-4 in the third period but most of the shots were from the outside and easy for Rask to handle.

NOTES: The Bruins had a goal waved off with 8:51 left because C Gregory Campbell was in the crease. It would have been the first goal of the season and first in 35 regular-season games by LW Daniel Paille. ... C Alexander Semin (upper body) and D Jay Harrison (lower body) were out of the Carolina lineup. C Elias Lindholm is battling a foot injury, but was able to play. ... Bruins D Matt Bartkowski, a healthy scratch for the previous seven games, returned to the lineup, with Zach Troutman sitting out as the sixth defenseman. ... Bruins C David Krejci missed his fourth straight game because of a lower body injury. He is skating. ... The Canes host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night, while the St. Louis Blues visit the Bruins, who began a stretch of five home games in the next six games on Tuesday.