EditorsNote: fixes name of movie in lede to “Stronger”

Hurricanes beat slumping Bruins in OT

BOSTON -- A large contingent of Bruins fans stayed after Tuesday night’s game to work as extras in the filming of “Stronger,” a movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal about Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman.

The boisterous crowd cheered wildly and chanted “U-S-A” as Gyllenhaal/Bauman was wheeled out onto the ice, re-enacting the night Bauman, who lost both legs in the bombing and became a symbol of “Boston Strong,” appeared at TD Garden.

Everyone had a great time, Gyllenhaal screaming, “You guys are [expletive] awesome” after the first of five takes.

Being in the movie might have eased the pain dealt out by the Bruins, who dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to the Carolina Hurricanes to further jeopardize their shaky playoff situation.

“I think to be able to put this one behind us quick and move on and look at a bigger game right now is important,” Boston’s Torey Krug said after his team fell to 2-7-1 in the last 10 games heading into a showdown game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Thursday night. “We’ve just got to stick with it and take care of our business, and we’ll look to do that.”

With the point, the Bruins pulled into a tie with the idle Red Wings for third place in the Atlantic Division, but Detroit has a game in hand. The Bruins also pulled even with the idle Philadelphia Flyers in the chase for the second wild card spot, but the Flyers, who host Detroit on Wednesday, have two games in hand on Boston, which hosts the Ottawa Senators in Saturday’s regular season finale.

Rookie defenseman Noah Hanifin, a local product who played at Boston College, beat Tuukka Rask with the only goal of a five-round shootout to give the Hurricanes the win, raising their record over the last 16 games to 7-3-6.

“We were so close, only a shot away,” said Boston’s Brad Marchand. “But all we can do now is focus on the next game, get prepared for that, and we’ll go from there.”

The overtime and shootout came after the Bruins, down 1-0 early in the third period, heard chants of “We Want Playoffs” and quickly got a goal from Loui Eriksson. But they couldn’t finish the job.

Carolina veteran goaltender Cam Ward, just 14-35 with a .636 save percentage all-time in shootouts, was a perfect 5-for-5 in this shootout and made 35 saves in the 65 minutes of regulation and overtime.

”It was really, really good,“ Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said of Ward, who improved to 14-15-3 lifetime against the Bruins. ”Solid, he played calm, very confident and poised in the net and it resonates throughout the line when he’s like that.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin scored his first goal since Dec. 8 to give the ‘Canes a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Rask, falling to 20-25 lifetime in shootouts, made 27 saves in the game -- after coming in with an .836 save percentage over his last three outings.

Carolina, playing its ninth overtime period in its last 15 games, was playing its first game since being eliminated from the playoffs.

Bruins defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara saved the regulation tie with 1:40 remaining. Rask made a save on Brett Pesce but the puck trickled through and was lying near the goal line when Chara got to it ahead of Carolina’s Elias Lindholm and cleared the puck out of danger.

Rask had made a huge save on Jeff Skinner with 11:39 left in the third.

Eriksson, guilty of four penalties for eight minutes on the year, took two in the second period, his second coming with 28.9 seconds left in the period, leaving Carolina on the power play heading into the third - and scored just after coming out of the box, the ‘Canes messing up a line change involving Hanifin.

Asked after the game about Hanifin, who recently turned 19, Peters said, “He’s outstanding. He’s been outstanding right from day one.”

NOTES: Peters was named to coach the Canadian team at the IIHF World Championship from May 6 to May 22 in Russia. “Obviously, it’s always exciting any time you get to represent your country,” he said Tuesday. “It’s a real good experience every time I’ve done it. I’ve done it twice. Last year, it was a fantastic group of people ... with a great group of management people.” ... Eriksson’s third-period goal was his 29th of the season, matching his second-highest season total - he had 36 with the Dallas Stars in 2008-09. ... The Bruins got D Kevan Miller back after he missed a game with a lower body injury. D Dennis Seidenberg (lower body) practiced Monday but missed his third straight game. ... Boston recalled D Colin Miller and sent RW Seth Griffith back to Providence. ... The Hurricanes went 2-1 in the season series, winning both games in Boston in extra time.