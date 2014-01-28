Preview: Hurricanes at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to halt their season-high four-game losing streak when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Montreal has dropped five of its last six contests, scoring fewer than two goals in four of the setbacks. After being outscored 14-5 in the first three games of their skid, the Canadiens were blanked at home 5-0 on Saturday by Washington, which had entered with a seven-game winless streak.

Carolina extended its winning streak to four games Monday, rallying from an early two-goal deficit to post a 3-2 home victory over Columbus. Captain Eric Staal scored goals 60 seconds apart midway through the third period and brother Jordan netted what proved to be the game-winner 1:47 later as the Hurricanes ended a seven-game skid against the Blue Jackets. Montreal dropped the opener of the three-game season series with Carolina on Dec. 31, squandering a 3-0 lead in the third period and ultimately falling 5-4 as Alexander Semin scored at 3:27 of overtime.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (24-19-9): Defenseman Andrej Sekera was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday after registering six points (five assists) and a plus-8 rating in Carolina’s three victories. The 27-year-old, who will represent his native Slovakia at next month’s Winter Olympics, has 30 points in 49 games this season - one more than his previous career high set in 76 contests with Buffalo in 2010-11. Anton Khudobin, who improved to 11-3-0 on Monday, has yet to allow more than three goals in a game this season.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-20-5): Blue-liner P.K. Subban has struggled offensively since registering a goal and three assists at Dallas on Jan. 2, collecting only three points in his last 10 games. The reigning Norris Trophy winner leads Montreal with 28 assists and 36 points and is tied for fifth among all NHL defensemen in scoring. Max Pacioretty tops the club with 21 goals but has recorded only two in his last 10 contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens have scored more than two goals only twice in their last nine games, going 3-6-0 in that span. Two of their three victories were 2-1 decisions.

2. Eric Staal has collected four goals and five assists during his six-game point streak.

3. Montreal captain Brian Gionta has only eight goals in 51 games and is in danger of finishing with fewer than 20 for the third straight season after reaching the plateau in each of his previous seven campaigns.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Hurricanes 3