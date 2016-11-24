Preview: Hurricanes at Canadiens

The Carolina Hurricanes are making their fans forget a slow start to the season with five straight victories, and they put that streak to the test when they visit the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. The Hurricanes won four in a row at home before edging Toronto 2-1 on Tuesday as goaltender Cam Ward continued his strong play, allowing just his fifth goal in five contests.

“When your goaltender is playing well, you feed off that,” Carolina coach Bill Peters told reporters. “Our schedule is good where we haven’t had a lot of back-to-backs, so we can ride the hot guy right now.” The Canadiens lost 3-2 at Carolina on Nov. 18 and are cooling off a bit after a 13-1-1 start with just one victory in their last five contests (1-3-1) after a 4-3 setback against Ottawa on Tuesday. Carey Price lost for the first time in regulation this season last time out, and Montreal coach Michel Therrien was not displeased with the performance, telling reporters “As far as we’re concerned, we deserved a better fate.” Alex Galchenyuk continued his hot stretch with a goal and an assist on Tuesday, giving him 16 points in the last 13 contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN Carolinas, Sportsnet 360, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-6-4): Special teams have played a part in the revival for Carolina, especially an NHL-leading penalty-killing unit which is 22-for-22 this month and added a short-handed tally from Viktor Stalberg on Tuesday that proved to be the winner. Jeff Skinner also converted a power-play opportunity against Toronto to tie Victor Rask for the team lead with eight goals as the Hurricanes netted their third tally with the man advantage in two games. Ward, who is backed up by Michael Leighton with Eddie Lack (concussion) on injured reserve, owns a .962 save percentage during the winning streak.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (14-4-2): Montreal had a 39-23 advantage in shots Tuesday and outshot the Hurricanes 33-18 last week but gave up three third-period goals with Al Montoya in net. Defensemen Shea Weber and Andrei Markov are tied for second on the team in scoring with newcomer Alexander Radulov, who is proving to be a smart free-agent signing with 17 points in 18 games. Blue-liner Nathan Beaulieu took a puck to the throat Tuesday and will sit out Thursday in favor of Greg Pateryn, while Mark Barberio was recalled from the American Hockey League to replace fellow defenseman Joel Hanley, who was assigned to St. John's.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher is mired in a 13-game goal-scoring drought after tallying four times in his first six contests.

2. Carolina C Elias Lindholm, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, has recorded a goal and two assists in his last three games to double his point total on the season.

3. The Canadiens have won seven of the last nine meetings, capturing the last game in Montreal in a shootout.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Hurricanes 1