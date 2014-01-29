Canadiens 3, Hurricanes 0: Carey Price turned aside 36 shots for his 22nd career shutout as host Montreal halted its four-game losing streak.

Brendan Gallagher and Max Pacioretty each recorded a goal and an assist while Brandon Prust also scored to give the Canadiens their first regulation win since Jan. 6. Price made 28 saves over the first two periods to halt a personal four-game skid en route to his third shutout of the season.

Anton Khudobin stopped 27 shots for Carolina, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Playing for the fifth time in seven games, the Hurricanes dropped to 10-4-0 in their last 14.

The Canadiens provided Price with the only goal he needed 6:11 into the contest, when defenseman Josh Gorges found Prust all alone in the slot for a wrister that easily beat Khudobin to the far corner.

Gallagher doubled the lead with 1:16 left in the first period, stuffing the puck into the net off a scramble in front to match Montreal’s goal total from the previous three games combined. Pacioretty capped the scoring 1:41 into the middle session, when he steered home a crossing pass from blue-liner Andrei Markov after Carolina’s defense was slow to react to a rebound at the side of the net.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gallagher scored for the third time in five games after recording only two goals in his previous 23 contests. ... Hurricanes RW Alexander Semin had his six-game point streak snapped. ... In addition to his assist on the opening goal, Gorges recorded seven of Montreal’s 27 blocked shots.