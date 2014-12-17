Galchenyuk’s first hat trick carries Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Alex Galchenyuk is proving to be a perfect fit at center on the Montreal Canadiens’ top line.

Slotted in the middle for the third consecutive game with center Lars Eller injured, Galchenyuk potted his first career hat trick to lead Montreal to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

“It feels great,” said Galchenyuk, who had yet to record a multi-goal game in the NHL heading into the contest. “My linemates made it really easy for me. I had a lot of fun out there tonight, and I‘m just happy. It took me 2 1/2 years to score two goals (in a game), but it’s even better to score three.”

Left winger Max Pacioretty assisted on all three of Galchenyuk’s tallies on what finished as a seven-point night for the trio, completed by right winger Brendan Gallagher.

“I‘m not old by any means, but they’re pretty young, and they bring my age down a little bit,” the 26-year-old Pacioretty said. “I feel like I have a lot more energy playing with those guys at times. They’re always going, always buzzing. They’re two guys that are really easy to play with.”

Goaltender Carey Price stopped 25 of 26 shots for Montreal (20-10-2), which won its third straight. Counterpart Cam Ward stopped 25 shots for Carolina, which dropped its sixth straight. The Hurricanes (8-19-3) scored just one goal in each of the losses during their skid.

”I think we were playing well, for the most part,“ said Carolina right winger Jeff Skinner, who set up center Victor Rask for the visitors’ only goal. ”A couple of breakdowns which hurt us. And then again, we’ve been saying it for a while now, we’ve got to execute on some of our chances.

“We’ve got find a way to get more than one goal a game here and bear down on some of our chances.”

Left winger Brandon Prust’s second of the season got the scoring started at 9:15 of the first period. Right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau skated in along the right side and dished off to center David Desharnais on the left wing. After getting Ward to bite on a potential shot, Desharnais appeared to be going for a wraparound attempt but instead stopped behind the right side of the net and fed Prust alone in front.

Galchenyuk made it 2-0 Montreal on a tic-tac-toe play. Gallagher stayed strong on the puck at the Canadiens’ blue line before finding defenseman Andrei Markov streaking toward the Hurricanes’ end. Markov, on a semi odd-man rush with Pacioretty, broke in on the right side and saucered a pass over to the winger. Looking as if he would send it back to Markov, Pacioretty instead spotted a trailing Galchenyuk on the right side, who finished the play off at 8:33 of the second period.

Rask got the Hurricanes on the board at 6:47 of the third period. Price stopped a shot from Skinner and thought he had it in his control, waiting for a whistle. When the play wasn’t whistled dead, the puck dropped next to Price’s left leg, and Rask poked it in for his fifth of the season.

Carolina had two great chances to tie late in the frame, but center Elias Lindholm’s shot clanked iron and defenseman Ron Hainsey was denied by Price on a one-timer from the slot.

“I liked us more as the game went along,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “I didn’t exactly like our start. I thought some of the young guys were watching instead of playing and looked a little overwhelmed being their first time in the building. I thought we got better as it went along.”

Galchenyuk scored his second of the night at 16:41 of the third. Pacioretty took advantage of a Hurricanes turnover in the neutral zone to feed the center, who broke in alone on Ward.

The 20-year-old completed the hat trick at 17:50 when Pacioretty found him alone in the right circle.

NOTES: Carolina scratched LW Jiri Tlusty, RW Alex Semin, C Andrej Nestrasil and C Jordan Staal, all dealing with injuries. Staal, who is recovering from a broken right leg, could return to action before the end of the month. ... Hurricanes RW Justin Shugg, a fourth-round pick by the team in 2010, made his NHL debut. He saw a game-low 5:11 of ice time. ... The Canadiens’ lone scratch was LW Eric Tangradi. ... While all are inching closer to returning, Montreal C Lars Eller (upper body), D Bryan Allen (illness) and D Mike Weaver remained sidelined. ... Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty suited up for his 100th consecutive game.