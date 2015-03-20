Plekanec, Price lead Canadiens over Hurricanes

MONTREAL -- Games against the NHL’s bottom-feeders haven’t been kind to the Montreal Canadiens this season. A team effort and balanced scoring turned that around Thursday night.

Right winger Dale Weise and left winger Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist to lead the Canadiens to a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on at the Bell Centre.

Center Tomas Plekanec picked up a pair of assists while right winger Brendan Gallagher and center David Desharnais also scored for Montreal, which swept the season series.

“If we’re going to have success down the stretch and in the playoffs, we’re going to need to have four lines that can score,” said Weise, who scored his first goal since Feb. 8. “There’s no other way around it. We found that out in the playoffs last year.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Canadiens

Weise started the scoring at 5:51 of the first period after a strong cycling effort down low from the Canadiens’ fourth line. Center Manny Malhotra took a feed from left winger Brandon Prust in the slot but couldn’t get a shot off. Weise was there to pick up the loose puck, beating Khudobin for his 10th goal of the season.

Gallagher doubled the Canadiens’ lead to become Montreal’s third 20-goal scorer at 8:42. Pacioretty sprung Plekanec on a partial break into the Hurricanes’ zone. Khudobin stopped Plekanec’s initial shot and his rebound attempt before Gallagher got his stick on it, sending the puck in under the crossbar.

”We didn’t get physically engaged in the game for the most part at all,“ Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. ”Part of that was in the D zone; we weren’t physical at all and there were a lot of second and third (chances), no box-outs.

“We can play better than that. Disappointing.”

Goaltender Carey Price made 31 saves for the Canadiens (45-20-7) while picking up his eighth shutout of the season and the 33rd of his career.

“When you have him back there, he’s unbelievable,” Habs defenseman Greg Pateryn said. “He’s the best goalie in the world. You see that every night that he plays. We can’t depend on him every game; we have to give him a chance and he gives us a chance to win the game every night so we have to pay him back.”

Desharnais made it 3-0 at 18:48 of the second period on a delayed penalty call against Carolina. Weise picked up a loose puck and dished to defenseman Tom Gilbert, who from the right circle found Desharnais streaking toward the left side of the net and sent a perfect pass for the easy tip-in.

Pacioretty scored his 35th goal of the season when he skated through the neutral zone to the goal line and banked a shot in off Khudobin at 14:46 of the third period.

”Netminder Anton Khudobin stopped 18 saves for the Hurricanes (26-35-9), who are playing out the stretch of another season that will see them on the sidelines once the playoffs start.

”We have to play better,“ defenseman Justin Faulk said. ”We’re paid to work hard and we have to find a way to be better. Ever since I started in Carolina, I know what it’s like to have meaningless games at the end of the season. I’d rather not know but I know that I have to work as hard as at the start of the season.

NOTES: The Canadiens announced a new partnership with the Montreal Stars of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, which will help grow and promote the team and its brand as well as help with girls hockey at the grass-roots level. ... Montreal native and Hurricanes D Danny Biega, who hails from the city’s west island, made his NHL debut against the Canadiens. ... Montreal D Jeff Petry missed the game with the flu. D Sergei Gonchar, D Mike Weaver and C/W Brian Flynn were healthy scratches. ... The Hurricanes scratched C Riley Nash, D John-Michael Liles, D Jack Hillen and D Rasmus Rissanen.