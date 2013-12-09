Preview: Hurricanes at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Vancouver has been perfect on its five-game homestand thus far, defeating Phoenix in overtime on Friday before posting a 3-1 triumph over Colorado two nights later. Mike Santorelli scored two goals and set up the other as the Canucks won for just the third time in their last eight home contests.

Carolina enters with a winning streak of its own, as it claimed a 5-3 decision over San Jose at home on Friday for its third straight victory. Rookie Elias Lindholm recorded a goal and two assists as the Hurricanes trailed 2-1 after two periods before tallying four times in the third. Carolina is looking to avenge its most recent loss, a 3-2 home setback against Vancouver on Dec. 1.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (13-12-5): Eric Staal extended his point streak to four games on Friday with a goal, which also snapped his five-game drought. The captain has tallied only twice in his last 10 contests. Left wing Jeff Skinner was kept off the scoresheet by San Jose after collecting five goals and an assist over his previous two games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (17-10-5): Ryan Kesler’s goal on Sunday was 15th of the season but just his fourth at home. The veteran center, who has tallied five times in his last four games, has four two-goal performances this campaign - all on the road. One of those efforts came at Carolina on Dec. 1, when he scored at 1:16 of the second period to snap a 2-2 tie.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks are 5-2-1 in their last eight games despite scoring more than three goals only once in that span.

2. Carolina assigned Zach Boychuk to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Saturday, one day after the left wing was recalled and notched an assist in his season debut.

3. Vancouver scored a power-play goal in seven straight contests before going 0-for-3 on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Hurricanes 2