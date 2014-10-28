Preview: Hurricanes at Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes hope the return of their captain will result in their first win of the season as they conclude their five-game road trip against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Eric Staal is expected to return from an upper-body injury that forced him to miss the previous five games as Carolina attempts to salvage the finale of its trek. The Hurricanes fell to 0-3-1 on their trip Friday, dropping a 6-3 decision in Edmonton as they allowed three goals over the final 7:05 of the third period.

Vancouver continues a three-game homestand that began Sunday with a 4-2 triumph over Washington. Nick Bonino and Radim Vrbata each recorded a goal and an assist as the Canucks improved to 2-1-0 at Rogers Arena this season. Vancouver has won six straight home meetings with Carolina, last losing on Oct. 15, 1999.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-5-2): Staal, who has notched a goal and an assist in two games this season, would like nothing better than to help his team earn its first victory a day before he celebrates his 30th birthday. “I‘m excited to get back in there,” Staal said. “It’s never fun watching, especially when you’re not in the win column.” Nathan Gerbe, who is battling a lower-body injury, also may return to the lineup after missing three contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (5-3-0): Bonino, who was acquired from Anaheim in the offseason deal involving Ryan Kesler, is doing his best to fill the shoes of the veteran. The 26-year-old Bonino has recorded three goals and four assists in eight games, while Kesler has needed one more contest to register identical totals with the Ducks. Vancouver’s Ryan Miller is one away from becoming the 30th goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win plateau and three shy of passing Mike Richter for third place on the all-time list of American-born netminders.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina totaled five goals over the first four games of its road trip.

2. Vrbata leads Vancouver with five tallies and has recorded a point in seven his first eight games with the team.

3. Hurricanes LW Jiri Tlusty leads the team with four goals but has scored just once in his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Canucks 2