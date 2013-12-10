Canucks 2, Hurricanes 0: Eddie Lack made 31 saves in his home debut for his first career shutout as Vancouver extended its winning streak to five games.

Defenseman Chris Tanev and Jannik Hansen scored for the Canucks, who improved to 3-0-0 on their five-game homestand. Chris Higgins notched two assists for the second time in as many nights as Vancouver completed a sweep of the two-game season series.

Justin Peters turned aside 24 shots for the Hurricanes, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Carolina was outscored 5-2 in the two meetings with the Canucks.

Vancouver gave Lack an early lead as Tanev scored his second goal of the season at 3:35 of the opening period. Tanev received a pass from fellow blue-liner Dan Hamhuis at the right point and moved down to the top of the faceoff circle before unleashing a shot that beat a screened Peters.

Hansen’s empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining sealed the win for Lack, who stopped 11 shots in the first period, seven in the second and 13 in the third. Half of the 25-year-old Swede’s NHL victories have come against the Hurricanes, as he also notched the win in Carolina on Dec. 1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vancouver improved to 6-2-1 over its last nine games despite scoring more than three goals only once in that span. ... Carolina LW Jeff Skinner has gone two games without a point after collecting six in his previous two contests. ... The Canucks failed to score a power-play goal for the second straight contest following a seven-game streak.