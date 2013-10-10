Preview: Hurricanes at Capitals

The Washington Capitals are hoping four days off will help them to establish some consistency as they open a five-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Capitals followed up a stirring 5-4 comeback win over Calgary in their home opener with a 2-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday night. Washington features the league’s best power play with a success rate of 50 percent, but its offense has sputtered when not enjoying the man advantage.

The Hurricanes were unable to keep pace with one superstar-driven offense in Tuesday’s 5-2 road loss to captain Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh and now face a similar task against reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. Carolina has mustered two goals in each of its first three games and knows the importance of getting its offense untracked against former Southeast Division rival Washington. The Hurricanes lost four of five meetings to the Capitals last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Calgary), CSMA (Washington)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (1-1-1): Jiri Tlusty scored 23 goals and Alexander Semin had 44 points in as many games last season, but each player has yet to find the scoresheet. Another reason for the offensive malaise is a power play that ranks among the worst in the league, having connected on only 1-of-9 chances. “Our power play still doesn’t really have that killer instinct yet,” said center Jordan Staal, who is also without a point. ”It’s really got to give our team a boost if we want to keep winning games.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (1-2-0): While Washington is thriving with the man advantage, it has been outscored 10-3 at even strength and is getting little production from the second line of Mikhail Grabovski, Brooks Laich and Troy Brouwer. Grabovski has scored three goals but each came in the season opener at Chicago and two were on the power play. “I think we’ve been good,” Brouwer said. “But if we’re going to be a second line, we need to score goals.”

OVERTIME

1. Ovechkin has 24 goals and 41 assists in 52 career games against Carolina.

2. Thursday’s contest will mark the 1,200th game for the Hurricanes since the franchise relocated from Hartford in 1997.

3. Alexander Urbom, claimed off waivers from New Jersey, is expected to make his Capitals debut after fellow D Jack Hillen was placed on the long-term injury list due to a fractured left tibial plateau.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2