Preview: Hurricanes at Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes face plenty of roster uncertainty as they ring in their new year Thursday with a game against the Capitals in Washington. Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Hurricanes, who are running out of time to make headway in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hurricanes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday for their second win in 10 games, while Washington is coming off a 3-1 loss to Ottawa.

While the Hurricanes began their roster shakeup Wednesday by sending defenseman Tim Gleason to Toronto, the Capitals - and captain Alex Ovechkin in particular - are having their own struggles. Washington has dropped back-to-back games and is looking for any kind of production from Ovechkin, who hasn’t scored in a season-high four straight contests. The Capitals’ power play led the league as recently as Monday but has slipped to second overall as it finds itself mired in a 2-for-14 slump.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (15-16-9): Prior to the Winter Classic, Carolina traded Gleason to the Maple Leafs for fellow defenseman John-Michael Liles and Dennis Robertson. The 30-year-old Gleason was having a subpar season in Carolina, registering one assist and a minus-10 rating in 17 games. Blue-liner Justin Faulk was named to the United States Olympic Team prior to the Winter Classic.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (20-15-5): Washington has benefited from the draft more than just about any team not residing in Pittsburgh or Chicago over the last 10 years, and two of their best picks have excelled as a defensive pairing. U.S. Olympian John Carlson and Karl Alzner lead the team in ice time and often are matched up against the opposing team’s best line. “It’s a lot of fun,” Alzner told the Washington Post. “The games when you do good and shut them down is pretty rewarding.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams split their previous four meetings, with Washington prevailing 4-2 in their last encounter on Dec. 21.

2. Ovechkin has 26 goals and 43 assists in 55 games versus the Hurricanes. The assist total is the highest of any opponent.

3. Carlson averages 24 minutes and 41 seconds of ice time, while Alzner is at 21:20.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Hurricanes 2