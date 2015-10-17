Preview: Hurricanes at Capitals

There hasn’t been much buzz surrounding the Carolina Hurricanes since their last playoff appearance in 2009, but perhaps rookie Brock McGinn will be the one to inject some life into the franchise. The left wing and 47th overall pick in the 2012 draft scored 55 seconds into his NHL debut Friday and hopes to continue his spectacular entrance onto the big stage as Carolina visits the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

The Hurricanes opened their seven-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over Detroit on Friday - their first October win since 2013 - as the top line of captain Eric Staal, Kris Versteeg and McGinn combined for three goals and five assists. Washington responded to its first loss of the season with a 4-1 victory over defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago on Thursday, with captain Alex Ovechkin scoring in his return to the lineup. The three-time defending Maurice Richard Trophy winner did not play in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to San Jose as he was scratched for setting his alarm clock incorrectly and missing the morning skate. “We were ready to play, we were ready to skate, we were on the same page,” Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby told reporters Thursday. “I think the other night was a pretty good wake-up call for us.”

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (1-3-0): While McGinn sparked Carolina, Staal received the Carolina fireman’s helmet from coach Bill Peters - the tradition which comes with the first victory of the season. “I thought he was excellent,‘’ Peters told reporters about his captain. ” I thought he found a way to lead, and led in multiple areas. He did a lot of good things. He was good on the power play. His line was very good and a positive factor for us.” The Hurricanes have scored two power-play goals on 16 opportunities this season - both by defenseman Justin Faulk.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2-1-0): Nicklas Backstrom, who led the NHL with 60 assists in 2014-15, could make his season debut Saturday after having arthroscopic hip surgery on May 27. ”I‘m not going to confirm or deny anything,‘’ coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “ He’s feeling better. Every time a player says they’re feeling better and better, there is a possibility.” Chandler Stephenson, a 21-year-old center, won 5-of-6 faceoffs while playing 8:43 in his NHL debut Thursday after being called up from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. McGinn’s goal was the fastest in an NHL debut since Buffalo’s Alexander Mogilny scored at the 20-second mark in 1989, according to NHL public relations.

2. Neither team has allowed a power-play goal this season, with each successfully killing nine penalties.

3. Washington won three of the four meetings last season, including both at home - one in overtime.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Hurricanes 2