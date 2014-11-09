Backstrom’s goal sends Capitals to OT win

WASHINGTON -- After losing a faceoff and seeing the Carolina Hurricanes score a tying goal in the third period, Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom was given a chance at redemption in overtime.

He didn’t miss.

With 14 seconds separating the Capitals and Hurricanes from a shootout, Backstrom fired a long Alex Ovechkin past diving goaltender Anton Khudobin to give the Capitals a 4-3 overtime win at the Verizon Center.

“In big games, you want your top players, like Ovi and Nick, to step up,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “That’s what those guys do. They like the spotlight, they want to be in it and usually they come through. I have so much admiration for Nick as a player.”

Khudobin, who is still seeking his first win of the season, said he tried to focus on Ovechkin’s slap shot from the top of the right circle. Ovechkin picked up his 400th NHL assist on the winner.

“The rebound was unlucky,” he said. “(Backstrom’s shot) was actually going on the ice and I thought I was going to stop it with my pad, but it went over the goal line right before.”

The Hurricanes had their four-game winning streak snapped, but have picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games. The victory was the second straight for the Capitals, who went into the weekend on a five-game losing streak.

“When you lose that many in a row, it doesn’t matter who you play,” said Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who picked up two assists. “You just need a win. We just jump-started ourselves with two in a row.”

Right winger Troy Brouwer, center Jay Beagle and center Eric Fehr also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 6-5-3. Center Riley Nash, center Eric Staal and center Elias Lindholm scored for Carolina, which fell to 4-7-2.

The Capitals played most of the final two periods without top-line right winger Tom Wilson, who left the game in the second period with a lower body injury.

The Hurricanes lost defenseman John-Michael Liles in overtime after he took a hit from Brouwer.

With both teams coming off 3-2 victories the night before -- the Capitals in Chicago and the Hurricanes in Raleigh against the Columbus Blue Jackets -- both coaches turned to their backup goaltenders, with Justin Peters starting for the Capitals and Khudobin for the Hurricanes.

The Capitals responded by outshooting the Hurricanes 18-3 in the first period but came away with only a 2-1 advantage on goals by Brouwer and Beagle.

“You can’t wait around,” said Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk, who played a game-high 29:48. “It was good to see that the guys kept fighting to get the point, but if we start off like that it’s hard to fight back.”

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Hurricanes made things interesting with 8:38 gone in the third period when center Jeff Skinner stripped Fehr of the puck along the boards and fed Staal for his third goal of the season.

They tied it a little more than five minutes later when center Nash beat Backstrom on a faceoff back to Faulk, who wristed a shot that was deflected by Lindholm and between the pads of Peters, sending the game into overtime.

“We battled,” Fehr said. “It could have deflated us, but we kept going and got a big goal at the end.”

NOTES: Capitals C Brooks Laich, who missed seven straight games with an upper body injury before returning to the lineup on Friday, sat out Saturday night’s game with an upper body injury and is being listed as day-to-day. Washington C Eric Fehr replaced him on a third line. Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was a healthy scratch on Friday, returned to the lineup in place of rookie LW Liam O‘Brien. ... The Hurricanes were without C Jordan Staal for the 13th game. He is expected to be sidelined three months with a fractured leg. ... Former Washington RW Alexander Semin entered the game with no goals, three assists and a minus-6 rating in 10 games with the Hurricanes. Since leaving Washington following the 2011-12 season, Semin, 30, had 35 goals and 54 assists for 89 points in 119 games entering Saturday night’s game. ... Carolina entered the game 4-0-1 when scoring first and 0-6-1 when allowing the first goal. ... The Capitals return to action Tuesday night at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes return home to face the Calgary Flames on Monday night.