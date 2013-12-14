FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Hurricanes at Coyotes
December 15, 2013 / 4:04 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Hurricanes at Coyotes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Phoenix Coyotes snapped a three-game slide at home with a decisive victory on Thursday. The Coyotes look to continue heading in the right direction when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Mike Ribeiro collected a goal and two assists as Phoenix breezed to a 6-3 victory over the sputtering New York Islanders.

While the Coyotes have won two in a row, the Hurricanes fell to 0-1-2 on its four-game road trip with a 2-1 overtime loss to Calgary on Thursday. Jeff Skinner scored to forge a tie midway through the third period but was denied on a penalty shot later in the session. The NHL’s First Star of the Week, Skinner leads the Hurricanes with 11 goals - with one coming in a 5-3 loss to Phoenix on Oct. 13.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (13-13-7): While Carolina saw the return of Alexander Semin from a 12-game absence due to a concussion, promising rookie Elias Lindholm exited with an undisclosed injury against Calgary. The fifth overall pick of the 2013 draft, Lindholm was on the receiving end of a hit from Flames captain Mark Giordano in the first period and did not return. The 19-year-old Swede missed the first meeting against Phoenix with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (18-8-5): Rob Klinkhammer registered his first career three-point performance with two goals and an assist against New York. The effort also was his second multi-goal effort of the season, having accomplished the first against Carolina in October. With captain Shane Doan sidelined, Klinkhammer has been providing quite the punch with a career-high seven goals and seven assists.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix has enjoyed considerable success versus the Eastern Conference, posting a sparkling 8-1-1 mark. As luck would have it, the Coyotes’ next five opponents come from the East.

2. Carolina G Cam Ward yielded three goals on 12 shots in the teams’ last meeting to drop to 3-4-0 lifetime versus Phoenix.

3. Ribeiro has recorded two goals and seven assists in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 2

