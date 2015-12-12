Preview: Hurricanes at Coyotes

One day after recording their first victory of the month, the Arizona Coyotes attempt to make it two in a row when they continue their six-game homestand Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Arizona began December with a disastrous road trip on which it lost all five contests, allowing five goals in each of the first four defeats.

The Coyotes clamped down against Minnesota in the opener of their homestand Friday, yielding just one tally, while Mikkel Boedker scored the tying goal late in the second period and the winner 34 seconds into overtime. Carolina is seeking its fourth win in five overall contests as it proceeds on its four-game road trip. The Hurricanes split the first two games of their trek, dropping a 6-5 decision at Dallas on Tuesday before riding Jeff Skinner’s third career hat trick to a 5-1 triumph in Anaheim three nights later. Carolina edged Arizona 5-4 at home Sunday as Ron Hainsey forged a tie with 4:22 remaining in the third period and fellow defenseman Justin Faulk converted a power-play opportunity with 17 seconds left for the winner.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (11-14-4): Carolina has struggled on the power play this season, scoring 15 goals on 96 opportunities to sit even with Pittsburgh in 26th place at 15.6 percent. Of those 15 tallies, a league-leading 11 have been recorded in 29 games by Faulk, who totaled 10 man-advantage goals in 196 contests during the previous three seasons. The 23-year-old Faulk is tied for the team lead in tallies with Skinner, who has collected six during his last four games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (14-14-1): Boedker’s two-goal effort Friday ended his five-game drought and was his third multi-tally performance of the season, with the first two being hat tricks against Ottawa on Oct. 24 and Nov. 28. The 25-year-old Dane now has 22 points, one behind rookie Max Domi for the team lead. Friday’s victory was the 502nd of Dave Tippett’s coaching career, moving him past Pat Burns for sole possession of 20th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes recalled LW Craig Cunningham and G Louis Domingue from Springfield of the American Hockey League and assigned C Dustin Jeffrey to the Falcons.

2. Carolina G Eddie Lack recorded his first career assist on Skinner’s third goal Friday.

3. Arizona will be without captain Shane Doan for the 10th straight game, C Martin Hanzal for the third consecutive contest and G Mike Smith for the second in a row — all out with lower-body injuries.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 2