Preview: Hurricanes at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes go for a sweep of the home-and-home series and hope for another big performance from their captain when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. Shane Doan posted a goal to go along with two assists as the Coyotes - second-to-last in the league in points - won 4-2 at Carolina on Friday to cap 1-2-0 road trip and will try to win for the third straight time at home.

“That’s the leadership he brings,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett told reporters of his captain, the 40-year-old Doan. “He wants us to be better, and our situation isn’t great. But this is where we are in the season. He wants to make sure he’s doing his part and leading and showing these young guys there’s still lots to play for.” The Hurricanes played themselves out of postseason contention by winning once in their last 10 contests (1-6-3) and saw their five-game winning streak against Coyotes end Friday. Carolina recorded more than two goals twice during its rough stretch and lost despite a 34-22 edge in shots last time out. “We need more intensity, more speed, and need to bury our chances,” Hurricanes center Jordan Staal told reporters. “We need to get around the net, get some greasy goals, get in the goalie’s eyes, all the dirty stuff that we’ve kind of gotten away from.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, FSN Arizona Plus

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (25-26-10): Leading scorer Jeff Skinner (20 goals, 40 points) returned to the lineup Friday after a two-game absence because of an upper-body injury while fellow forward Brock McGinn (upper-body) could miss his third straight. Center Victor Rask boasts four points in the last five games to push his total to 36 – one better than rookie forward Sebastian Aho. Staal notched his 13th goal in the opener of the back-to-back and Lee Stempniak scored for the second time in three games to increase his total to 12.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-34-7): Right wing Radim Vrbata notched an assist against his former team Friday and posted at least a point in 11 of his last 12 games (13 total in that span). Vrbata is expected to play his 999th NHL contest Sunday and leads the team with 48 points while defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is next with 34, but managed to record only one in his last eight games. Defenseman Alex Goligoski, a key offseason acquisition last year, scored in each of the last two contests to double his total.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina G Cam Ward, Sunday’s likely starter, is 0-4-2 in his last six appearances while allowing 19 goals combined.

2. Arizona F Max Domi registered seven points in the last seven games to push his season total to 28 in 41 outings.

3. The Hurricanes are 4-for-27 on the power play the last 11 games and went into Saturday third in the league on the penalty kill (85.4 percent).

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Coyotes 3