Hurricanes end shootout hex, top Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward posted his first shootout victory of the season Thursday, and if it took couple of posts to assist, he was not about to complain.

“It was about time you get lucky,” said Ward, who was winless in his previous four shootouts. “I’ve been working on it and trying to improve upon it. It’s nice to get rewarded in a shootout. It’s no secret we’ve had some difficulties in the shootout, especially with myself.”

Center Elias Lindstrom scored on the Hurricanes’ first attempt in the shootout, and the Coyotes missed their three chances.

Arizona rookie left winger Lucas Lessio put a good move on Ward but lost control of the puck and it hit the left post on the Coyotes’ first attempt. Center Sam Gagner lost the puck before he could attempt a shot, and center Antoine Vermette hit the left post on the Coyotes’ final attempt.

”Definitely got undressed in that first one, but I like to think that I scared him away,“ Ward said with a smile. ”Took a deep breath and blew it away. You try to stay patient. I say that, but I bit pretty early on that first one.

“Then the second and third one, I just tried to make them think by being aggressive on the poke check. ‘Gags’ obviously lost it, and the post was my friend on the other one.”

Lindholm had two goals in the first meeting between the teams this season, when Ward posted a 3-0 shutout to break a season-opening, eight-game losing streak Nov. 1 in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes (18-26-7) broke a three-game losing streak Thursday, but they have four wins in their past seven games and are 6-2-3 in their past 11.

Hurricanes center Victor Rask and Coyotes right winger Dave Moss scored in the first period, and neither team scored in the final 58 minutes, 22 seconds of regulation and overtime.

The Coyotes have not scored in their past three shootouts -- going 0-for-9 -- since right winger Shane Doan scored a game-winning goal while breaking his stick in a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 27.

“We’ve had too many shootouts this year where we haven’t scored,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “It’s pretty hard to win a shootout when you don’t score.”

Arizona (19-26-7) had a two-game winning streak broken as it attempted to win a season-high third game for the third time this season. The Coyotes played their first home game in 21 days after a franchise-long, eight-game road trip.

Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle assisted on Moss’ goal in the first period, his 11th assist in his past 10 games. Yandle leads NHL defensemen with 33 assists.

Rask scored his seventh goal of the season 63 seconds into the game, redirecting a screened shot by defenseman Ron Hainsey from the left circle for a quick 1-0 lead. Hainsey originally was credited with the goal.

“It was a good play and a good start,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “You always want to start with a lead on the road.”

Moss’ first goal of the season tied the game at 6:38 of the first period. Yandle misfired on a wrist shot from the left circle but tracked the puck down off the back boards and fed Moss as he skated down the slot.

“When you come home after a long road trip, it seems like guys didn’t have as much jump,” Moss said.

Moss scored for the first time since April 23, 2013. Moss, who has dressed for 30 games this season, said he changed sticks before the game.

Carolina defenseman Ryan Murphy did not return after taking a stick to the face from Coyotes left winger Lauri Korpikoski at 9:07 of the first period. Korpikoski was given a double minor for high sticking.

NOTES: New Coyotes owner Anthony LeBlanc told reporters he planned to bid to host the NCAA Frozen Four and the 2018 World Junior Championships. The junior championships would require two other Arizona venues. Detroit, Buffalo and Florida are among the other sites to have interested in the junior event. The next available Frozen Four is in 2019. ... The Coyotes recalled C Alexandre Bolduc from AHL Portland on Thursday. Bolduc, 29, led Portland with 13 goals, 17 assists and 69 penalty minutes in 37 games this season. ... Carolina first-year coach Bill Peters recorded his first NHL victory in the Panthers’ 3-0 shutout over Arizona on Nov. 1, snapping an eight-game losing streak to start the season. ... Arizona LW Mikkel Boedker (spleen) missed his seventh straight game and C Martin Hanzal (upper body) missed his fourth straight. Each is expected to miss at least another week.